Thirty years ago this week, Hurricane Hugo made a landmark of the famous Folly Boat, picking it up, floating it across the marsh and depositing it by the roadside as the storm water receded.

But after it was moved a second time by Tropical Storm Irma in 2017, efforts to find it a permanent display site have fallen apart, leaving it planted by a dock behind a house on James Island's Sol Legare Road.

Homeowner Chris John said he'd like to use the storm's anniversary to rekindle efforts to find a plot of land for the iconic 20-ton steel and concrete vessel and step up the fundraising to move it.

"A bullet point we want to have is we're looking for help," he said Tuesday.

Since Irma, John said about three to four private property sites were looked at, and one promising space on Folly Road was in the works.

They all fell through, he said.

Now the boat is tied up behind his house where it would take a crane to oust it. Efforts to bring attention to it are being done via a Save the Folly Boat Facebook page and a GoFundMe effort.

Before Hugo, the boat was used by employees of Backman’s Seafood off Sol Legare Road to plant oysters in the area. David Richardson, a member of the Backman family, said the military surplus boat simply could not be floated again after Hugo swept it away.

After Hugo, the boat started serving as a community message board, being painted by locals sometimes on a daily basis with messages or birthday greetings adding up into the tens of thousands of versions.

It has delivered prom requests, marriage proposals, 9/11 remembrances and occasionally ventured into political fights.

But for the time being, the boat is still stuck in the marsh.