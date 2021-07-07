Winds, rain in store for Lowcountry as Elsa leaves its mark

South Carolina residents braced for a wet and windy day as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the state July 8 on its way northeast through North Carolina and Virginia.

Tropical depression conditions were expected along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area early on July 8, bringing heavy rainfall, some tropical storm-force winds and potential flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Elsa was in southeast Georgia about 75 miles west of Brunswick, Ga., at 8 p.m. July 7. It was moving north-northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predicted southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry would experience 3 to 5 inches of rain through June 8, with maximum totals up to 8 inches possible in some areas.

Officials staffed the Charleston area's emergency operations center to monitor the storm as Charleston fire and police departments prepared for possible emergencies. Stormwater officials deployed pumps to assist potential flooding in low-lying areas, and cleanup crews from the Environmental Services and the Parks departments were on standby.

The first named hurricane of the season, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall July 7 in Florida’s Big Bend region. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled across Georgia.

The eye of the storm was forecast to arrive in the S.C. Midlands by sunrise July 8 before moving northeast along the coast of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England states.

Usually, South Carolina's most serious storms arrive later in the year, when ocean temperatures in the Atlantic basin near their annual peak.

But even a smaller storm is enough to make driving conditions dangerous in the Charleston area.

“If there’s water on the road, don’t drive through it,” said Jonathan Lamb, a weather service meteorologist. Even if you know the street pretty well and the water doesn’t look that deep, there may not be any road beneath the water."

Coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds from the storm, which could potentially be 45 mph or greater, Lamb said. Sustained winds should hover 20 mph to 25 mph, he said.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommended bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans. Emergency Management also recommended residents who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm.

Richland and Lexington counties were expected to see up to 3 inches of heavy rain across the region, according to the weather service.

That won’t be nearly enough precipitation to push the Broad, Congaree or Saluda rivers near flood stage, and Dominion Energy has no plans to lower levels at its Lake Murray Dam, a company spokesman said July 7.

Forecasters caution that some roads may be blocked due to fallen tree limbs, as wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph into the morning of July 8 in central South Carolina, John Quagliarello, a weather service meteorologist, said.

As Elsa passes over the central part of South Carolina, areas in eastern Richland County could see isolated tornadoes as well, Quagliarello said.

Tropical tornadoes are typically weak and may occur with little to no warning, according to the weather service.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to move to the northeast, off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, according to the Hurricane Center.

Adam Benson in Columbia contributed to this report.