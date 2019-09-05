As Hurricane Dorian moved past the South Carolina coast, some schools and government offices announced they will remain closed.

Schools

All schools in Berkeley County and Charleston County are closed until further notice. Ashley Hall and Dorchester School District 2 and 4 schools will be closed Friday.

Classes at the College of Charleston and The Citadel are canceled until further notice. S.C. State University will resume normal operating hours Friday; Saturday-only classes will resume Saturday with regular class schedules resuming Monday. The Charleston School of Law classes will resume on Monday.

Trident Technical College will remain closed until Sunday, and USC Salkehatchie will resume normal operations on Friday.

Government

City of Charleston offices and facilities will remain closed Friday. Residential garbage and trash collection is suspended through the weekend.

Charleston County government offices will remain closed through Friday. All Charleston County Public Library branches will remain closed Friday and Saturday. The Main Branch will remain closed on Sunday.

Berkeley County government offices will remain closed on Friday, while county landfill and convenience centers will be open normal hours. Berkeley County libraries are expected to reopen Saturday.

All Dorchester County offices and courts will remain closed on Friday, as well as the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center and the Dorchester County Library.

Horry County government offices are closed Friday.