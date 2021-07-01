What you need to know for SC hurricane season

Hurricane season can be overwhelming, with a series of storms that threaten or impact the South Carolina coast.

Or it can be quiet, with no cyclones tracking toward the Palmetto State.

Either way, it's always a good time to review preparations — or start them, for those who are new to the coast and tropical weather.

Usually, South Carolina's most serious storms arrive later in the year, when ocean temperatures in the Atlantic basin near their annual peak. But as Tropical Storm Danny showed this week, it's always a good time to brush up on safety plans.

When is hurricane season? When should I start paying attention?

The official hurricane season as defined by the National Hurricane Center, the gold standard for forecasting in the United States, starts June 1 and concludes Nov. 30. There has been some discussion about starting the season earlier, because weaker storms have reliably fired up in May in recent years.

Earlier-season storms don't tend to pack the punch of a cyclone that arrives in late summer or early autumn. That's because hurricanes need warmer ocean water to gain strength, with surface temperatures of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit. In the tropics of the Atlantic, the ocean is hottest in this time period, making for a "peak" season roughly between late August and early October.

Typically late October is the point where the risk of a major storm passes for the S.C. coast. But storms can and have spun up in every month of the year, so it's important to stay attuned to reliable, local sources of information throughout the season.

What kind of hazards happen during a hurricane?

Hurricanes and tropical storms bring threats on multiple fronts. These spinning systems of thunderstorms and pressure changes stir up the ocean into a wall of water known as storm surge, which can can cause dangerous flooding on land. Because hurricanes and tropical storms spin counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, that generally means areas north and west of the eye, or center, receive the brunt of storm surge. Surge effects can be present even in storms with lower wind speeds, like 2017's Irma, which caused widespread coastal flooding in Charleston.

Hurricanes can also bring intense rain, particularly if they move slowly or stall. Hurricane Harvey brought torrential amounts of precipitation to the Gulf coast of Texas in 2017, causing dramatic flooding over four days in that region.

Finally, hurricanes bring strong winds. The strongest winds are centered around the eye, but the "wind field," or area covered by the swirling gusts, can vary drastically from storm to storm.

What should I have in my home emergency kit?

Several recommendations for how to stock an emergency kit can be found on the S.C. Emergency Management Department's website. Some common suggestions include:

2 gallons of water per person in the household per day, for at least three days

Nonperishable food that doesn't take power to prepare

Flashlights with extra batteries and charging packs for cellphones

Basic first aid items

Wipes or towelettes for bathing

Pet food and water

Important documents such as financial records, identification documents and insurance policies

Formula or diapers for younger members of the household

Extra supply of prescription medications

And extra cash in case of a long-lasting, widespread power outage

How should I prepare my home for a storm?

If a storm is approaching, it's a good idea to bring in or secure anything outside that might become a projectile in high winds. Checking the yard for loose tree limbs or other weak vegetation in advance of a storm is also a good idea.

If you're leaving town, make sure all windows and doors are secured and locked. Turning the freezer and refrigerator to the coldest level may help to insulate perishable food during a short power loss.

If you're planning to stay at home and want to ensure an electrical supply, it important to never run a generator inside your home. That leads to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which has been the cause of some storm-related deaths in the past in South Carolina. The U.S. Department of Energy also warns that improper generator use can lead to fires or electrocution. More advice on how to set up a home generator safely can be found at https://bit.ly/3x7hq1V.

What happens if there's a hurricane "watch" or "warning?" What's the difference?

A hurricane watch means that hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or higher could arrive within 48 hours. A hurricane warning is more immediate, and means those winds will affect an area within 24 hours.

Both are indications to finish final preparations for oncoming storms. Check emergency kits, review evacuation plans if needed and start making arrangements for pets, which aren't allowed at every hotel or in many last-resort shelters.

How do evacuations work?

In South Carolina, only the governor can call a storm evacuation, but he or she consults with local governments first. Evacuations are called only for low-lying coastal areas where storm surge may imperil lives and property.

It's a good idea to review evacuation zones now so the designations are familiar if one is called. Listen for the letter and the county you're in. For example, downtown Charleston is in the "B" zone of Charleston County; Goose Creek and Hanahan are in the "G" zone of Berkeley County. All evacuation zones can be found on SCEMD's storm website, hurricane.sc/know-your-zone.

People in unstable homes that could be damaged by high winds, such as trailers or manufactured houses, may want to consider whether it's a good idea to stay through a storm even if the property isn't inside an evacuation zone. Evacuations in South Carolina are never mandatory, but those who stay behind risk being stranded in dangerous situations, and emergency responders may not have a safe path to you if they're needed.

Once an evacuation is called, highway officials will probably reverse major interstates in advance of the storm so that they only move traffic inland for part of their path. These reversals run along portions of U.S. Highways 21 and 278 on the southern section of the coast, Interstate 26 in the Charleston region, and U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 544 in the Myrtle Beach area.

More information on evacuation routes is also available on hurricane.sc.

What if an evacuation has been called but I don't have a place to go?

The Red Cross and S.C. Department of Social Services run emergency shelters across the state, temporarily repurposing schools, churches, community centers and other gathering places. These centers are staffed with volunteers and provide food and safe places to sleep, but consider bringing things that might provide more comfort, such as blankets, pillows, and toys for children.

Not all shelters may be able to house your pets, or some may temporarily house them off-site.

Cities and counties usually have pickup sites for people who need transportation to storm shelters. Watch local media reports for information on these transportation and sheltering options.