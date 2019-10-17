You’re seeing the Post and Courier’s weekly and breaking storm newsletter, Hurricane Wire. We walk you through what’s brewing in the Atlantic, what the experts are saying this season, some history from past storms and even provide special maps and data visualizations to help you make sense of it all. Sign up here.
You can expect to get drenched this weekend in the Southeast as a potential tropical storm scrapes its way up the Gulf Coast, then pushes inland. The remnants of the storm are forecast to work through South Carolina on Saturday, just in time for football.
And that, believe it or not, is good news.
That storm spun off a big whirling mass of wind called the Central American Gyre. Pockets of cyclonic winds can spin off it, occasionally leading to tropical storms, said Jeff Masters, the Weather Underground forecasting company founder.
The gyres tend to form at the end of the hurricane season.
A month ago that weather could have moved across the Southeast as a strong tropical storm or hurricane. Now it's expected to be swept into winds of colder weather coming across the United States.
We've moved into the fall pattern of weather pushing off the East Coast, the slow pull of the climatic curtains on the hurricane season for the region.
"This is the time of year we see the polar jet stream taking dips southward. It draws fronts down across the country as moisture lifts from the Gulf into the warmer air masses," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson.
Shear winds are ripping apart what was a potential tropical storm in the Atlantic off Africa. Nothing else much is going on.
But watch those Gulf air masses.
What's brewing
The above graphic shows the outlook through Tuesday morning for a potential tropical cyclone, based on data from the National Hurricane Center.
Conditions: The big concern for South Carolina and the Southeast right now is the warmer water in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Michael blasted into the Florida coast with 160-mph winds about this time last year. The Gulf and southern Florida are still hot spots for storms to emerge, Gibson said.
Computer models: They're divided as to whether the Gulf storm actually strengthens enough to be tagged Nestor before it makes landfall in Florida. But they call for it to be a gusty, rainy mess one way or the other. It's predicted to restrengthen after it comes off the Southeast coast into the Atlantic.
Outlook: The season is starting to wind down but still has smack. If the weather off Africa had become a tropical cyclone it would have been the latest Cape Verde storm to emerge in the records.
What we're talking about
- Approaching hurricanes often bring out big bucks and other game, hunters in South Carolina report.
- A storm hasn't formed this late in the year in the western Gulf since 1985, per Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University.
Controversy is building in Japan after a Tokyo storm shelter turned away homeless men in the midst of Typhoon Hagibis (BBC).
Hagibis has also stressed the island nation's complex network of built infrastructure, begging the question of whether it's ready for stronger storms brought by climate change (NY Times).
Hurricanes in history
A tornado spawned from Hurricane Isbell smashed into a trailer park in Briney Breezes, Fla., crushing some and tossing others into nearby canals on Oct. 15, 1964. Twenty-two people were reported injured, none seriously. (File/AP)
Your questions, answered
