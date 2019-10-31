The manatee could be lost.

The blubberous seal-like creature with a whiskery, puppy-like face may face extinction partly because of hurricanes.

The summer visitor to South Carolina is among 10 endangered species in the Southeast that the Center for Biological Diversity named as most threatened by tropical weather.

The creatures were listed in a recent report detailing how stronger storms, more flooding and habitat destruction in recent years could imperil animals in the region.

The study reinforced an earlier report by the U.S. Geological Survey that found the survival rate of manatees in Florida dropped during three years when major hurricanes or extreme winter storms occurred.

The center's study concluded that a warming climate fueling stronger storms was making them deadlier for wildlife as well as humans.

"Strong hurricanes can push manatees far out to sea or strand them on land," the report said. "In 2016, Hurricane Hermine left seven manatees stranded in a golf-course pond, while a mother and her calf were stranded a mile inland in a forest mud puddle."

The report added "as the climate crisis worsens, Atlantic hurricane intensity, rainfall and storm surge are projected to increase further, making hurricanes ever-more destructive."

Also among the at-risk species is the green sea turtle, which occasionally nests on the South Carolina coast but has the heart of its nesting farther south, from Texas to the Virgin Islands. Those coasts that have been devastated by powerful hurricanes in recent years.

There are thought to be fewer than 9,000 manatees alive. The "sea cows" winter in Florida but venture farther north when the water warms.

Some 50 or more make their way as far as the coastal waters of South Carolina.

They are an endangered species and they are in jeopardy at both ends of their seasonal migration.

They roam tidal waters like dolphins to search for food, the same waters crowded by boats during the summer. Meanwhile, the last manatee seen last year was found floating dead in Lake Marion in November, evidently killed by colder water after getting trapped in the dammed Marion-Moultrie lakes.

In Florida, boat strikes, poisonous red algae blooms and other problems appear to be diminishing their numbers.

Now, conservationists worry about hurricanes. Particularly vulnerable are coastal endangered species, many of which have already been reduced to a few small, isolated populations, the center report said.