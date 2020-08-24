You are the owner of this article.
Unlike Louisiana, SC never hit by two tropical storms in two days

  • Updated
Bonnie comes to Charleston (copy)
Mainly surfers braved Tropical Storm Bonnie to visit the beaches Saturday, May 28, 2016, at Folly Beach. That year saw a close call of named storms or hurricanes striking the coasts of southeastern South Carolina and northern Georgia within days of each other. File/Staff

South Carolina, in modern times, has never been hit by the one-two punch of two named storms landing 48 hours apart, but there have been instances of landfall with just a few days separation.

Records from the National Weather Service show that within the past few years, various storms have hit the state within the same week or month, but were closer to falling several days apart.

Among the recent close calls of named storms or hurricanes striking the coasts of southeastern South Carolina and northern Georgia were those in 2016 with Hermine on Sept. 1-3 and Julia, Sept. 14-16.

That year also saw Bonnie, May 28-30; and Colin, June 6-7. 

At present, the Gulf Coast is bracing for the blowback of two named storms: Marco, which was downgraded to tropical storm status on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Laura, which still could become a hurricane as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Both storms are being tracked to cross the same portions of the Louisiana coast and within miles of each other.

The 48-hour time period of both reaching land is an extremely rare event, experts say.

Still, strikes on North America within days of each other is not unheard of. Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said there have been 10 events on record of hurricanes hitting the U.S. coast within five days of each other.

The last time that two hurricanes were in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time was on Sept. 4, 1933. One storm was near Florida, and the other was at the Texas-Mexico border, he said.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

