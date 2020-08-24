Unlike Louisiana, SC never hit by two tropical storms in two days

South Carolina, in modern times, has never been hit by the one-two punch of two named storms landing 48 hours apart, but there have been instances of landfall with just a few days separation.

Records from the National Weather Service show that within the past few years, various storms have hit the state within the same week or month, but were closer to falling several days apart.

Among the recent close calls of named storms or hurricanes striking the coasts of southeastern South Carolina and northern Georgia were those in 2016 with Hermine on Sept. 1-3 and Julia, Sept. 14-16.

That year also saw Bonnie, May 28-30; and Colin, June 6-7.

At present, the Gulf Coast is bracing for the blowback of two named storms: Marco, which was downgraded to tropical storm status on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Laura, which still could become a hurricane as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Both storms are being tracked to cross the same portions of the Louisiana coast and within miles of each other.

The 48-hour time period of both reaching land is an extremely rare event, experts say.

Still, strikes on North America within days of each other is not unheard of. Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said there have been 10 events on record of hurricanes hitting the U.S. coast within five days of each other.

The last time that two hurricanes were in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time was on Sept. 4, 1933. One storm was near Florida, and the other was at the Texas-Mexico border, he said.