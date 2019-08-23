A system of storms off the southern Florida coast is expected to develop into a tropical depression as it moves north, toward Georgia and South Carolina in the coming days.
But experts said on Friday that little, if any, impact is expected in South Carolina.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm system is likely to develop into a tropical depression by Saturday night.
"Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over the northwestern Bahamas and the southern and central Florida peninsula through the weekend," the Hurricane Center said. "Interests in the northwestern Bahamas, the Florida peninsula, and the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system."
Officials will deploy an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft to further investigate the system on Saturday, if necessary, the Hurricane Center said.
As of Friday afternoon, the storms' chances of developing into a tropical system were pegged at 70 percent within 48 hours and 90 percent within five days, the Hurricane Center said.
Douglas Berry, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said what happens as the storm moves up Florida largely depends on whether it moves out over water again and gains strength.
At worst, the system will develop into a tropical depression, or even a weak tropical storm, but be located well offshore by the time it moves into South Carolina latitudes, Berry said. A weather system coming into the Charleston area from the northwest is expected to keep any tropical system that comes up from Florida out to sea.
Residents should expect that storm front to bring some rain to the Charleston area, he said. In addition, any tropical system located offshore will produce hazardous conditions at sea and rip currents at beaches.