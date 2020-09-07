Tropical Storms Rene, Paulette form in the Atlantic during active 2020 hurricane season

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rene appeared in the Atlantic late Monday afternoon.
It is the earliest "R-named" storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands.
It was hours after Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, far from land. Paulette was also the earliest "P-named" storm on record.
Paulette's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) with modest strengthening expected over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was centered about 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph (6 kph).
The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.