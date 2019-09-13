A tropical storm will skirt the Southeast starting Sunday. Forecasters expect it to pass South Carolina well offshore next week.

But it could make landfall in the state or move in from Georgia.

National Hurricane Center specialist Jack Beven on Friday morning said heavy rain is possible across eastern Florida but said the prospect of heavy rain across the Carolinas was uncertain.

The storm, moving over the same Bahama islands wracked by Hurricane Dorian last week, is forecast to become Tropical Storm Humberto on Friday or early Saturday.

Because the storm had not yet begun whirling as a tropical cyclone early Friday, it remained difficult to get a fix on how strong it might become and where it might head. A lot will be determined by whether it makes landfall in Florida on Saturday or Sunday, or how close to that coast it gets.

Computer model runs, which had varied widely Thursday, began to converge Friday on a track that would turn the storm farther out to sea past South Carolina than the hurricane center forecast track. Beven acknowledged that, but said, "note that forecast uncertainty for these disturbances is generally larger than for tropical cyclones, especially beyond 48 to 72 hours."

The National Weather Service office in North Charleston said that the chance of rain was increasing for coastal South Carolina late in the weekend and early next week.