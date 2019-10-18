As 2019's hurricane season comes to a close, a storm in the Gulf of Mexico is set to travel northeast and soak South Carolina on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Nestor was moving toward the Gulf Coast packing 60 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday. The storm is expected to weaken after making landfall and moving across the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Charleston could see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph, said Steven Taylor, a forecaster with the National Weather Service's Charleston office.

The Holy City will start to feel impact from the winds on Saturday, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters expect 2 to 4 inches of rain, Taylor said.

That rainfall could be a problem when combined with a 7.5-foot high tide expected around noon Saturday, the forecaster said. Drivers should be wary of flooding in low-lying areas around Charleston.

Temperatures will stay cool after Nestor passes, according to the Weather Service. A chance of showers on Sunday will give way to partly sunny conditions, a high of 76 degrees and a low of 61. Monday will bring a high of 76 and a low of 68.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.