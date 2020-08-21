Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, but not expected to impact SC

A looming depression in the Atlantic strengthened to Tropical Storm Laura on Friday morning, but it is not expected to impact South Carolina.

The storm is forecast to graze the north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba through the weekend, and may make landfall in southern Florida on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center is uncertain of the long-term track of the storm.

Laura is the 12th named cyclone of the season and the earliest L-named storm on record in a season where many storms have formed ahead of schedule.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter aircraft shows Laura just east of the Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of about 45 miles per hour as of Friday afternoon.

Laura is predicted to continue moving west-northwest and gradually strengthen. Heavy rainfall is likely beginning today in areas along the storm's path and could cause flooding and mudslides.

"The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida may experience storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts over the weekend and early next week.

Laura became named at the same time a second storm, No. 14 of the year, is also swirling in the Caribbean region and is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula.