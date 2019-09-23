Tropical Storm Karen is headed north toward the Virgin Islands. From there it's predicted to do a now-almost-expected cyclone shuffle — sit in place or wobble for half the week.

A push of weather coming off the United States is forecast to start moving the small but dangerous storm west toward Florida over the weekend. But Karen could keep heading north. It could fall apart all together. It could veer into the Southeast coast.

Sound familiar? Karen is the latest in what has become a series of storms that tend to lose steering winds near the Bahamas, leaving computer models to churn out conflicting runs and forecasters to puzzle out the tricky timing of climatic wind shifts.

Tropical Storm Jerry, which formed Wednesday off the Caribbean, is still out there off the Bahamas and Virgin Islands. It's finally moving north from the islands toward Bermuda. Before that, Hurricane Humberto sat over Grand Bahama for a day, ripping the island apart with catastrophic winds and dropping flooding rains.

The consensus of most model runs suggested Karen eventually will push west toward the Bahamas, said meteorologist Jeff Masters with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

"In this scenario, the mainland U.S. could be at risk in about a week to 10 days — though the uncertainty in this outcome is high," he said.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm on Monday was still weak and could fall apart. But it's predicted to restrengthen off Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Center forecasters called for it to turn sharply west well out to sea off the storm-wracked northern Bahama islands, move toward those islands and Florida.

But center hurricane specialist Daniel Brown cautioned that predictions of both the movement and power of the storm were "low confidence," or forecast from conflicting data.