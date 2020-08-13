Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic. Here's what that means for SC.

You're viewing this week's Hurricane Wire newsletter. If you want to receive updates like this in your inbox each Thursday, click here to sign up for free.

Good morning, readers.

By now, you all are used to receiving a hurricane-related message in your inbox on Thursday mornings from my colleague Chloe Johnson. And while I hate to ruin that routine, Chloe has passed the reins to me. (Don’t worry. She is still on the environmental team.)

I’m Shamira McCray. And a little less than a month ago, I started at The Post and Courier as an environmental reporter. Much of this role is new to me, but I am learning quickly. Bear with me.

So let’s get started, shall we?

It was not long after Hurricane Isaias swept the North Carolina/South Carolina border that a new disturbance began brewing in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Depression 11 strengthened to Tropical Storm Josephine this morning, the 10th named storm of 2020. But by early next week, the cyclone is expected to encounter wind shear that could cause steady weakening before fizzling out. Global models show the cyclone could degenerate to a tropical wave.

So for now, Josephine is not predicted to make landfall and poses no threat to South Carolina.

We still have a busy hurricane season ahead of us, though. The mild disturbances formed already this year are not an indication of what is to come.

New technology has allowed the National Hurricane Center in Miami to provide more advanced warnings of approaching storms. We can all be thankful for that. But there are some dilemmas involved, too. Check out our report on the downsides to these early predictions from reporter Stephen Hobbs.

— Shamira McCray

What's brewing

Conditions: The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on Tropical Storm Josephine, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm will likely not make landfall.

Computer models: There's a consensus that Tropical Storm Josephine will re-curve east of North America.

Outlook: Tropical Storm Josephine is not expected to pose a threat to the South Carolina coast.

What we're talking about

Derechos cause damage comparable to hurricanes, but the storms are challenging to predict, per the Capital Weather Gang.

Tropical Storm Josephine is the earliest recorded "J" storm in the Atlantic, per Eye on the Storm.

Hurricane Isaias spared most of the Lowcountry last week but devastated the coastal Cherry Grove community, per our Myrtle Beach bureau.





Why early warnings matter now more than ever

This is why earlier, more accurate hurricane warnings are vital: population growth has put more people at risk in hurricane-prone regions of the state than ever before. Across South Carolina's coastal counties, housing has on average more than doubled since Hurricane Hugo struck in 1989, according to a Post and Courier analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources. Read the full story here.

