Tropical Storm Jerry, the first of two storms to follow Hurricane Humberto across the Atlantic, threatens to become a hurricane by Thursday as it turns toward the Southeast coast.

But forecasters on Wednesday expected the storm to keep turning as it approaches over the weekend and pass well out to sea.

That track, though, isn't certain.

Wednesday evening, the storm was about 750 miles east of the outer Caribbean Islands, spinning winds of 60 mph and gaining strength. It was moving relatively quickly for a strengthening storm at 15 mph.

National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake said that over the weekend the storm will be steered partly by shifting winds that are notoriously difficult to predict.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

"This ridge (weather system) should move Jerry along at a faster forward speed in about the same direction for the next couple of days, taking the center close to but north of the northern Leeward (Caribbean) Islands," Blake said.

After that, a turn to the north or a fuller curve to the northwest is anticipated.

Meteorologist Bob Henson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground, said it’s too soon to count on such an outcome, as steering currents could easily change between now and then.

Meanwhile, a storm in the mid-Atlantic behind Jerry could also make trouble. Blake said the storm could develop into a tropical cyclone as it approaches the Caribbean islands over the weekend.