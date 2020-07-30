Tropical Storm Isaias sets its sights on Southeast coast, with SC impacts possible

You're viewing this week's Hurricane Wire newsletter. If you want to receive updates like this in your inbox each Thursday, click here to sign up for free.

Tropical Storm Isaias has officially emerged after days of keeping forecasters on the edge of their seats. It's the earliest-ever "I"-named storm.

Here in South Carolina, the storm is likely to keep us in suspense for a little while longer. The next 24 hours will be crucial in telling us exactly where this system is going to track and how strong it will be. But it's one we all need to watch closely.

Isaias (that's ees-ah-EE-ahs for the unfamiliar) is a broad, shaggy system headed directly for Hispaniola, a mountainous island that can potentially knock apart cyclones. But in this case, that effect isn't so clear.

The southern half of the broad storm might be weakened by land interaction, but it's increasingly possible that the center of Isaias' spin will emerge off of the island's north shore. If that does indeed happen today, its spin is likely to continue toward Florida and up the Atlantic coast.

From there, things are easier to map out, but not by much. In Isaias' corner: extremely warm ocean temperatures off the Southeast. Working against it: potential wind shear emerging right as it approaches Bermuda, which should rule out a rapid intensification into a major hurricane. A few computer models, but not all, suggest it could reach low-level hurricane strength.

For now, the National Hurricane Center has put the entire South Carolina coast inside its forecast cone of uncertainty for Monday, with Isaias remaining at tropical storm strength. But this forecast is subject to change, with the intensity a particularly big question mark.

National Weather Service offices in Wilmington and Charleston both warned it's too early to predict the storm's impact on the Palmetto State, if there's any at all. Beyond the messy dynamics that have made Isaias hard to track so far, its predicted path parallel to the coast is one that reliably proves a headache.

One wobble along that route could push heavy rain and storm force winds onshore — or save the coast from much of the mess, as happened last year with Dorian.

So for now, it's time to seriously consider your hurricane plan. Yes, we know, we've been saying this for weeks, but Isaias may be the first of many scares for us in the red-hot 2020 season.

Is your hurricane kit up to date? Where would you go in an evacuation? If you usually stay with family or friends, is that a wise idea this year?

Mull these questions over and any other preparations that might be necessary for a tropical storm or weak hurricane approach early next week.

And while you do, take a look at this week's story, originally published last year: how scientists map out hurricanes that spun long before modern weather records.

— Chloe Johnson

What's brewing

Conditions: Isaias is scraping Hispaniola today, bringing heavy wind and rain.

Computer models: Model runs remain uncertain because of how Hispaniola will affect Isaias. The trend has been east, showing a dreaded curve right up the Atlantic coast for now. There's some model disagreement on the intensity by next week as well.

Outlook: If impacts are coming to the Carolinas, expect them late Sunday into Monday; and don't look now, but another wave has rolled off of Africa. This system will face significant roadblocks to longevity, however.

When storms impact SC the most

Even if Isaias doesn't rake the South Carolina coast, that doesn't mean the state is out of the woods for the rest of the summer. Historic storm data show that hurricane season in South Carolina won't be at its most active until late August through mid-September. If trends hold true, Isaias could be just one of several storms we end up watching closely over the coming months.

Hurricanes in history

Heather Wasson checks out damage to her grandfather's boat at a marina in Buras, La., on Friday, July 18, 1997. The eye of Hurricane Danny passed through southern Plaquemines Parish early that morning. Hurricane Danny, the only hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. that year, dumped some 30 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. (File/David Rae Morris/AP)