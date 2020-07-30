Tropical Storm Isaias forecasts are ‘tricky’ for the NWS, but Grand Strand impact likely

MYRTLE BEACH — Both Horry and Georgetown counties will likely some see impacts from a tropical storm in the coming days, but predictions are a bit hazy due to the changing nature of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Potentially, the storm could bring heavy rains and winds to the area Sunday heading into Monday, with the Grand Strand on the edge of the current route for the storm.

The National Weather Service currently calls for chances of rain and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the high 80s all weekend ahead of Isaias arrival.

Steven Pfaff, the warning coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Wilmington, N.C., said Isaias is moving fast and is currently near Puerto Rico. While the chance of hurricane force winds reaching the Grand Strand are very low, he said there could be unsafe conditions including wind gusts and flash flooding.

And the forecast could change in the coming days as it moves past the Caribbean and toward the mainland United States.

“If it tracks further inland that would imply more rain, but if it stays off the coast it means less rain,” Pfaff said. “But this has been a tricky one from the start because it has been so disorganized.”

Riverine flooding, the type that raises the Waccamaw River out of its banks, is unlikely due to the expected amount of rain and speed of the storm, Pfaff said.

While this prediction could change depending on the trajectory of Isaias, Pfaff said a fast-moving storm can help prevent enough rain from falling over large enough regions for a sustained period of time to cause severe river floods.

“If you remember Florence was moving at, gosh, 3 miles per hour. So the bands of rain were over the same regions for hours,” Pfaff said.

Flash flooding, a result of intense rain confined to a small area, is more likely in these kinds of storms. This type of flood can quickly create unsafe driving conditions on roads.

Pfaff said there is a “greater than normal” uncertainty about what this tropical storm might bring to the Grand Strand, indicating the track and potential impacts will become more clear in the coming days. If the forecast changes, Pfaff said the National Weather Service and local weather stations will quickly update the public.

While Isaias' potential local impact is unknown, Pfaff added the Atlantic Ocean has been actively producing storms this year following predictions that 2020 would be a busy hurricane season.

Typically, the peak of hurricane season doesn’t come until later in the summer heading into the fall. Hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian all hit during the month of September.

Hurricane season will likely look a lot different this year. Earlier this month, Horry County Assistant Administrator Randy Webster reminded the public to begin preparing for a coronavirus season now.

This includes coordinating your own sheltering plans further inland, having a preparedness kit that includes important documents and enough supplies to survive two weeks on and making arrangements for your pets.

Pfaff reminded the public to seek out good information about storm preparedness and any upcoming weather threat. He warned there is a lot of misinformation on social media that could give some a false sense of security.

“We’ve had a busy season in 2020 and it doesn’t look like it is slowing down,” Pfaff said. “We have a history and it looks like this year will continue being busy. It is not known if storms will bring direct impacts to the area, but we have a history and people need to stay alert.”