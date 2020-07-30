Tropical Storm Isaias could skirt SC with light winds early Sunday, forecasts show

Forecasters indicated on Thursday that Tropical Storm Isaias was just off the island of Hispaniola with 60 mph winds, but were not clear on whether the Southeast would be affected.

Hispaniola is home to Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

A 11 a.m. update on Thursday showed the storm just skirting the South Carolina coast with winds from 10 mph to 30 mph early Sunday. Isaias would near the state's coast about 8 a.m. and move on to North Carolina by Sunday at 8 p.m., according to current predictions.

Isaias, recently upgraded to tropical storm status, may bring heavy rain to South Florida by Saturday morning.

Along portions of the East Coast, there's a risk of winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge, beginning in Florida this weekend and spreading northward by early next week. It's too soon to determine the magnitude and location of those impacts until the track and intensity forecasts solidify, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Predictions are expected to change frequently in the coming days and it's still unclear what threats the storm poses to South Carolina.

"There's still a tremendous amount of uncertainty," said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The effects on the coast could be just a little bit of wind and not much rain, or we could see tropical storm winds and flooding, he said. It's too early to tell.

"It's really a challenging forecast," Emlaw said. They're looking to see how the storm track changes over the next few days.

If multiple updates show the storm tracking far offshore, then conditions will be fairly safe, he said. Now, it's just a matter of watching and waiting.