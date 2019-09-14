As Tropical Storm Humberto passed the Bahamas and crept toward the Southeast coast Saturday, meteorologists solidified their prediction that South Carolina will not suffer a direct hit.
Humberto crept north-northwest at about 7 mph Saturday, and was centered just northeast of the Bahamas around 8 p.m. Sustained winds peaked at 50 mph.
But as Humberto gathers strength and continues traveling north, the National Weather Service warns it will likely become a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday, disturbing waters off the coast even as it passes around 250 miles from Charleston on Monday.
Officials have issued a small craft advisory for nearshore waters in the southern portion of the state, except for Charleston Harbor. There will likely be an elevated risk of rip currents through the beginning of the week.