Hurricane Dorian slowed to a stop and pummeled the Bahamas overnight, but the storm is inching northward at 1 mph and keeping much of its intensity. The storm isn't projected to reach South Carolina's coast until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but locals will begin to see hurricane conditions about a day sooner.

Tropical storm force winds will blow in as early as Wednesday at 8 a.m., and the Charleston office of the National Weather Office said the worst winds will come Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Rain is predicted in Charleston on Tuesday, though it may not be directly related to Dorian. Precipitation from the hurricane could start as early as late Tuesday evening.

Official forecasters expect five to 10 inches — and 15 inches at the most — of rain in the Carolinas through Friday, with moderate risk of excessive rainfall also beginning Wednesday.

As usual, storm surge poses among the greatest threats to the South Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center is predicting Georgia and South Carolina will see the greatest surges, between four and seven feet.

"Some of this could come early, before the storm," Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said during a morning update. "So if you're told by these local officials to get out of low-lying areas, these evacuation zones, it's good to do so."

Landfall in South Carolina isn't predicted at this time, but the Hurricane Center cautions it will come "very near" Wednesday night and Thursday. Wind speeds off the South Carolina coast are expected to reach 115 mph early Thursday morning, which would keep Dorian at its Category 3 rating.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the southern end of Dorian's eye was just north of Grand Bahama Island, where five people have been reported killed so far. Dorian is expected to continue to pound the Bahamas today; the Hurricane Center said the storm was completely stationary early Monday morning. It was close to a standstill for a full day, but began moving slowly midmorning.

About 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dorian should pick up speed and begin moving north later this morning. As it devastated the Bahamas on Monday and into Tuesday, Dorian was losing wind speed, falling from 140 mph at 8 p.m. last night to 120 mph early this morning.

It should gradually pick up speed, and the risks for South Carolina remain significant, however, official forecasters said.

"Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian's center," the Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m.

Dorian will remain a major hurricane for the next few days, the Hurricane Center said. Even before it arrives, water levels will likely rise, and destructive waves will come along too. The entire coast is at moderate risk for flash floods over the next three days.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch for much of the South Carolina coast early Monday evening. A watch indicates winds of at least tropical storm strength should arrive within the next two days.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for coastal counties in the Lowcountry, meaning life-threatening surge could arrive within the next 48 hours.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of Charleston and surrounding areas that went into effect noon Monday. Lane reversals for eastbound I-26 began in the late morning.

Landfall in Florida is not expected, though forecasters warned even a slight deviation from the track could nudge it over the coastline. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Sunshine State by this evening.

A hurricane warning is expected to follow sometime Tuesday, meaning hurricane conditions should be coming somewhere in the area within 36 hours. Tornadoes are also possible on Wednesday and into Thursday.