Tropical Storm Eta meandering off western Cuba, rain expected in Charleston area

Tropical Storm Eta was "nearly stationary" off the coast of western Cuba Tuesday morning. With a slow move north expected by Tuesday night and some strengthening forecast over the next few days, possible impacts to South Carolina are still unknown.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 1 p.m. update, Eta was about 70 miles north-northwest of Cuba's western tip. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"Eta has been nearly stationary this morning, and little motion is expected today," the Hurricane Center Said. "A slow northward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Thursday."

Tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 60 miles from Eta's center, the Hurricane Center said.

Eta was expected to bring rain to western Cuba and South Florida, and swells to the north coast of Cuba, northwestern Bahamas, South Florida and the Florida Keys, the Hurricane Center said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday," the Hurricane Center said.

National Weather Service forecasters don't expect major impacts to Charleston or the rest of the Lowcountry, but with the storm still far away much depends on how Eta tracks as it moves closer.

What is known is that a rainy week is expected in the Holy City.

It's highly unlikely that Eta will have a direct impact on the Charleston-area, but the storm is poised to increase the amount of atmospheric moisture present over the region, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's North Charleston office.

That means rain might be a little heavier or spread out over a wider area for the next several days as Eta lingers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Lamb said.

Showers are predicted every day through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's latest available forecast.

This story is developing. Check back for more.