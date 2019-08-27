Tropical Storm Dorian stayed on track Tuesday to make landfall in Florida or the lower Southeast coast Sunday.

South Carolina remained on the northern edge of potential tracks for the storm.

A late Tuesday run of one of the leading computer models predicted it to stay offshore farther into Georgia waters than earlier runs had. Before that run, federal meteorologists adjusted the possibility of tropical storm-force winds farther north to include the lower portion of the South Carolina coast.

A shift in winds is expected between a tropical depression, a weak tropical storm, currently offshore the Carolinas, and new weather moving in. The strength of that new weather front will decide whether Dorian heads to landfall in northern Florida or farther up the coast, said Charleston-baased meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

"Uncertainty is a little high right now, but we are looking at multiple possibilities," he said. The state also might take a backhand slap from the storm as it recurves overland after making landfall.

Meanwhile, at least one leading long-range computer model suggested Tuesday that another potential hurricane will spin into the Atlantic off Africa in little more than a week.

As for Dorian, "It is too soon to know exactly how that path will unfold, but it is certainly one with potential to cause trouble in the Southeast U.S., particularly Florida, over the Labor Day weekend," said meteorologist Jeff Masters with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

Federal meteorologists still aren't certain how weak or strong Dorian might be at U.S. landfall. The forecast called for it to be a tropical storm mking landfall Sunday, but it could be anything from a hurricane to a windy rainstorm. If the storm tracks farther up the coast, landfall would be Monday, Tuesday or later and the storm could be stronger.

"As a smaller tropical storm, Dorian could both strengthen and weaken more quickly than usual," said meteorologist Bob Henson with Weather Underground.

Predictions from the two leading computer models — which had varied widely on Monday — came into closer agreement Tuesday that the storm would weaken coming across the Caribbean islands then strengthen before landfall in Florida. Then the late run of one changed that scenario.

The models are now being fed advanced data from reconnaissance aircraft equipment.

Dorian took a beating crossing the mountains of St. Lucia, its winds falling to barely tropical storm strength at 50 mph.

Despite forming a powerful symmetric cloud signature that one meteorologist on Tuesday morning described as a "fuzzy ball," Dorian might not get much stronger for a while. Reconnaissance aircraft flight data indicated dry air around the storm has kept it from developing further.

But warm seas, wetter air and weaker shear winds are ahead of it — conditions prime enough to potentially stir up the storm that one computer model continued to call for it to make landfall in Florida as a large hurricane.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists were a little puzzled why the others didn't develop Dorian more.