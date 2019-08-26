How strong Tropical Storm Dorian gets — much less where it goes — remained a guessing game Monday.

Both computer prediction model runs and the forecasters who work from them still didn't have a clear path defined late in the day.

Meanwhile, the storm's winds rose to virtual hurricane strength as it approached the outer Caribbean islands, despite moving through a hurricane-sapping pocket of dry air.

The best guess Monday was that Dorian will travel into the waters through the Bahamas by Labor Day weekend as at least a tropical storm. That would be bad news. Those waters are plenty hot enough and the winds calm enough to turn it into a powerful hurricane.

A nudge here or there could make all the difference for South Carolina and the Southeast coast.

The computer model runs Monday continued to vary from dissipating the storm as it nears Puerto Rico to running it up the Southeast coast as a potentially destructive hurricane, similar to Matthew in 2016.

"Any potential impacts from Dorian in the Bahamas and Florida later this week are highly uncertain," said National Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart.

It's just too soon to tell, agreed Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

"For now, the mountainous (Caribbean) islands may rip it apart and keep it a depression, but it could hold up and re-form over the warm waters of the Bahamas," he said.

"The stronger it is leading up to the Greater Antilles (Caribbean island), the better the chance it could have at holding cyclone status after crossing over the mountainous islands. If the eye goes in between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, it could have a better chance at holding onto some strength on the other side in the Bahamas," Gibson said.

One way or another, Dorian came from a line of monsoon rains now whirling off Africa that could become hurricanes as they cross the ocean, satellites and other climate readings show. It's that time of year — the Cape Verde period. Those storms pose the greatest threat to the Southeast and Gulf coasts.

"Especially given the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we will need to keep a close eye on Dorian’s evolution," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

Meanwhile, a storm that came from the Bahamas last week threatening to douse the South Carolina coast was still offshore Monday, whirling slowly north. Henson said it could become a tropical storm by Tuesday.

But it's far enough out that it shouldn't have too much influence on coastal weather or winds, according the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.