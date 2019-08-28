The forecast for Tropical Storm Dorian took a turn for the worse for South Carolina overnight.

National Hurricane Center forecasters on Wednesday suspected the storm might make landfall farther up the Southeast coast than Florida, as a potentially powerful hurricane. The two leading computer models both indicated Dorian would strengthen, with one bringing it inland near the Florida-Georgia border and raking its way up the coast to South Carolina.

The other brought it inland in South Carolina.

"Nearly all of the intensity models show Dorian becoming a hurricane in about two days, with additional strengthening beyond that time," said hurricane center specialist John Cangialosi. A shift in steering winds, he said, "should cause Dorian to turn west-northwestward and approach the southeast U.S. coast this weekend."

Forecasters had been uncertain of the timing of the wind shift for a few days, and they were no more confident Wednesday morning. Cangialosi called the center's confidence level low in the forecast track, higher in the predicted strengthening.

"Dorian looks to be the real deal, folks," tweeted Weather Channel meteorologist Johnathan Erdman on Wednesday morning, "potentially a formidably strong hurricane with a larger wind field threatening the U.S. early next week. Interests from the northern Gulf Coast to North Carolina should monitor forecasts closely and have their hurricane plans ready to go."

