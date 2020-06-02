Tropical Storm Cristobal swirls in Gulf of Mexico; SC impacts are unclear

A tropical storm now named Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico threatens to add to already deadly flooding in Central America, but it's still unclear if the system will affect South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 3 on Monday. Shortly after noon on Tuesday, hurricane hunters who fly planes into storms determined it was strong enough to be named Tropical Storm Cristobal.

But the disorganized system is still swirling west of the Yucatan Peninsula, and isn't projected to even reach the center of the Gulf until Sunday afternoon, according to a Hurricane Center forecast.

"The system is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week," the center said. "However, it is too soon to specify the location and timing of any potential impacts along the U.S. Gulf Coast."

At any rate, it's insult to injury for countries like Guatemala and El Salvador, where USA Today reported that 17 people died from Tropical Storm Amanda, which originated in the Pacific. That storm only dispersed on Monday.

Cristobal is the third cyclone so far to form in the Atlantic Basin in 2020, but the first to actually form during hurricane season, which started on June 1.

NOAA and others have predicted an above-average season for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.