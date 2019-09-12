Wind and rain starting to whirl off the Bahamas on Thursday could become a tropical storm or worse for the Southeast by the weekend.

Forecasters are expecting the weather to develop into at least a weak tropical storm by Sunday.

How fast that happens and how strong the storm becomes could determine whether it makes landfall in Florida or works its way along the Southeast coast.

The possibilities run anywhere from making landfall in northern Florida to staying out to sea.

At a minimum, the storm will make for a rainy late weekend for South Carolina. At worst, it could strengthen to a hurricane just offshore, on a path resembling Hurricane Dorian last week.

Either way, the storm is expected to drench the Bahama islands still flooded and in ruins from Dorian.

"A quicker-forming and more intense system would be more likely to stay offshore of Florida and recurve to the north and then northeast," said meteorologist Jeff Masters of the forecasting company Weather Underground.

"A weaker and slow-to-consolidate system would be more likely to be steered by the low-level trade winds and move northwest across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico," he said.

On Thursday afternoon, National Hurricane Center specialist Lixion Avila said the storm had not yet become tropical but was expected to do it.

"Environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form within the next day or two as the system moves toward the northwest at 5 to 10 mph through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida peninsula," Avila said. A tropical depression is a weak tropical storm.

On Thursday afternoon, computer model runs continued to waver over just where this storm will head.

"Models are trending toward development of this system sooner and possibly before it moves into and across Florida, or into southeast Georgia or South Carolina," the National Weather Service office in North Charleston posted.

"However uncertainty is very large regarding the potential track of the system at this time," service forecasters said.

Check back for updates.