Tropical storm amid COVID-19 pandemic creates new safety challenges for Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County’s public safety leaders have handled adverse weather before, and for almost the last five months, an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But now Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to reach the Myrtle Beach area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Public safety leaders are tasked with keeping the community safe from two threats at the same time, and they’ve been planning for this moment since the pandemic began.

Tidelands Health prepared for the tropical storm like they have for other major weather events, but will likely need more staff than normal in the hospitals when the storm arrives, according to the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar.

Typically for major storms, Tidelands would lower the number of patients ahead of time and reduce the amount of staff in hospitals, Resetar said. They are not able to do so this year because of the coronavirus.

“We will be prepared to have more patients in house than we normally would,” she said.

Conway Medical Center also reports high occupancy levels due to COVID-19. Spokesperson Allyson Floyd said sleeping arrangements will be provided to staff who may have to spend the night as the storm hits.

Horry County has yet to open up its emergency operations center, the headquarters for public safety efforts during a major storm event, located in the M.L Brown building in Conway.

During natural disasters, representatives from local municipalities, the South Carolina National Guard and federal agencies work out of the “EOC” to coordinate a collaborative public safety effort.

Social distancing requirements will likely keep the EOC from being as fully staffed around the clock as it would in normal years. Some work typically done inside the EOC may be done remotely.

While Horry County’s Emergency Operations spokesperson Thomas Bell said the EOC has not been activated yet, the various public safety organizations are preparing for the storm without any major hiccups due to social distancing.

“Horry County Emergency Management and partner agencies have near-constant communication currently with no issues reported in terms of communication and collaboration,” Bell wrote.

Currently, the National Weather Service predicts winds from the storm will arrive at 8 p.m. Monday. While the predicted arrival time of Tropical Storm Isaias can change, residents will need to shelter in place for the duration of the storm as tropical storm force winds, rain and flash flooding will make travel unsafe especially at night.

Bell said he hopes a nighttime storm will mean fewer calls for service as people will be sheltering at home and not on the roads.

In previous storms that hit in the daytime, some people ventured out to look at the large waves or heavy winds brought in by the storm. Bell said going outside during a major storm is “never recommended.”

If predictions hold for a nighttime arrival, a majority of people will likely be home or asleep which could make sharing critical public safety information a challenge, Bell said.

“This can include warnings for changing conditions, such as tornadoes,” Bell wrote. “That’s why we recommend everyone have multiple ways of receiving emergency alerts.”

Generally, cell phones are a primary way to receive those critical messages. Portable weather radios can be purchased online or at camping stores. If the power does go out in Horry County, having an external rechargeable battery is useful for any hurricane preparedness kit to help keep electronics operating.

This year, face masks and hand sanitizers are new essential items for sheltering through the storm.

Resetar said the community needs to make sure they have a sheltering plan that takes family or friends’ COVID-19 status into consideration, adding that one of the worst possible outcomes of this storm is for the coronavirus to spread even faster as people shelter together.

“We continue to tell people to mask, social distance,” she said.