A monster storm began whirling across the African continent last week, leading one meteorologist to suggest it might become the first long-track Cape Verde storm of the year.
The storm is now Hurricane Lorenzo, very likely to become a Category 4 beast with Hurricane Hugo-type 140-mph winds by Friday almost as far east (or still as close to Africa) as any storm has. Lorenzo could get stronger. It will get bigger.
A long-track Cape Verde storm is simply one that travels a long way as a tropical storm/hurricane across the Atlantic. Those storms tend to reach the United States mainland.
Whoa, take a breath. Lorenzo is forecast to blow by the Southeast coast some 2,000 miles out to sea.
The monster has become strong enough and big enough, though, that NOAA forecasts its swells will reach the Southeast coast by Saturday night, bringing the surf up another two to four feet.
The strength of Lorenzo shows just how serious this hurricane season has gotten.
"Lorenzo is definitely a massive storm for the Atlantic — one that would fit more naturally in the typhoon zone of the Northwest Pacific — so we can be grateful it's not expected to threaten land," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
Three tropical storms or hurricanes were in the Atlantic basin simultaneously earlier this week — Lorenzo, Karen and Humberto. That's the second time this month three named storms were out there, following Dorian, Fernand and Gabrielle.
Ten tropical storms or hurricanes have emerged since Aug. 21, the point where the season was reaching its most active period. It's only the third year on record that that many have formed in the peak period, according to Phil Klotzbach, the leading scientist of the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project.
So don't wipe the sweat off yet. Forecasters say another half dozen or so storms could form.
On the peaking graph that shows Sept. 10 as the height of the June-November season, we're now at that point on the downslope where Aug. 21 was on the upslope. Hurricanes get less likely from here on out, but the chances don't really drop off until later in October.
What's brewing
Conditions: The only storm out there vaguely threatening to the Southeast coast is Tropical Storm Karen, now only marginally a tropical cyclone. It's expected to do a loop-de-loop well south of Bermuda before turning toward Florida or Cuba, but could well dissipate to remnant rains by then.
Computer models: Boy, do the forecast runs love Lorenzo, calling for it to potentially remain a large, powerful hurricane out to sea as far north as the United Kingdom.
Outlook: As tends to occur after a run of tropical storms and hurricanes, the Atlantic seems to be ready to take a breather. The National Hurricane Center doesn't expect any new storms to emerge for at least a week or so.
What we're talking about
- "Weak" hurricanes that have a low category because of slower winds can still be deadly. One main reason is the capacity to carry a lot of rain, which can unleash flooding, as Tropical Storm Imelda recently did over Gulf-coast Texas.
- One employee ran a Beaumont, Texas hotel alone for more than a day as Imelda's rains, which were more than 40 inches in places, stranded him and others, CNN reports.
- Imelda also hastened the release of toxic air pollution from Texas chemical refineries, The Houston Chronicle reports.
Understanding Tropical Storm Karen's path
The National Hurricane Center's official forecast is the best model out there, but it owes its success to dozens of other models. These individual models are collectively called a "spaghetti model." You can probably guess why.
While no track in the spaghetti model should be used to make any life-or-death decisions that come with an incoming tropical storm, they do offer valuable insight into the certainty of the National Hurricane Center's official forecast.
So what's this mean for Tropical Storm Karen? As of yesterday morning, the storm's spaghetti model appeared largely in agreement. Unlike Dorian's constantly-changing path last month, we can probably expect Karen's official NHC forecast to stay fairly consistent over the coming days.
Hurricanes in history
This photo taken in September 1935 in Long Key, Florida shows the damage of a powerful category 5 hurricane that destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and killed hundreds. (File/AP)
Your questions, answered
