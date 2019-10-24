You’re seeing the Post and Courier’s weekly and breaking storm newsletter, Hurricane Wire. We walk you through what’s brewing in the Atlantic, what the experts are saying this season, some history from past storms and even provide special maps and data visualizations to help you make sense of it all. Sign up here.
Sssh. Listen. Hear that quiet?
There's been no hurricane in the Atlantic since Lorenzo on Oct. 2. The last time that happened was 6 years ago. In 2013, oddly enough, Tropical Storm Lorenzo was in the mid-Atlantic on this date. But no hurricanes formed for the rest of the year. Another quirky parallel to this year: a lot of the storms that formed in 2013 stayed in the mid-Atlantic.
Weirdly, the only storm in the Atlantic that year to get anywhere near the South Carolina coast was...wait for it...Tropical Storm Dorian.
Now, more fun: One of the leading NOAA satellites that tracks tropical systems spent part of Wednesday tracking a winter storm in the Rockies instead.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a storm off Central America that might turn into a tropical storm off Mexico. But one way or another that storm will get pulled into and apart by weather off that winter storm over the Rockies.
The Southeast will get rain from it, but mostly that should stay to the west of South Carolina. The rain predicted for the S.C. coast this weekend won't be directly related, said meteorologist Steve Rowley, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
Conditions: See above. Quiet. Winter winds are beginning to take over and hurricane-stirring hot waters continue to cool. The concern for South Carolina and the Southeast remains the warmer Gulf of Mexico waters.
Computer models: Not a blip other than the Caribbean storm.
Outlook: Very few storms forming after this date in the past quarter century caused any real trouble beyond rain for South Carolina and the inland Southeast. Hurricane Kate in 1985 did track across Southeast states on Thanksgiving week and into South Carolina as a tropical storm.
2019 tropical cyclones haven't cut through much of the Gulf or the Caribbean, but that's exactly where historic data show we should be watching as the season winds down.
