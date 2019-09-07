The Charleston region's biggest electricity supplier reported Saturday morning that a total of 11,562 customers were still without power as cleanup from Hurricane Dorian continues.
Dominion Energy, the new parent company of the former South Carolina Electric and Gas, estimated that of the slightly more than 10,000 without power in Charleston County as of 12:40 p.m., 95 percent would have electricity restored by 11 p.m. Sunday.
Paul Fischer, a spokesman for Dominion, said early Saturday that of the 274,000 customers in total affected by the storm, about 94 percent had power restored. But he said the 2,800 workers the company has deployed are still on the streets around the clock.
"We understand that if you're one of the customers waking up in Charleston County today, still without power, still without the hum of the air conditioner, that progress doesn't seem so great," he said.
Power outages had persisted for some since the early hours of Thursday morning, as Dorian's winds whipped along the coast, blowing transformers and entwining power lines with fallen trees and limbs.
And for those still without electricity, sunny, clear weather with temperature highs forecast in the 90s on Saturday meant the second day in a row of sweltering conditions and no air conditioning.
Samone Green, of Moncks Corner, said the inside her house was "horrible" with the power out on Friday, "but I was out because we've been in the house the whole week."
Green, whose power was returned Friday night, was picking up free bags of ice in front of the Harris Teeter in the St. Andrews Shopping Center, at 975 Savannah Hwy. They were destined for her aunt on James Island, who Green said hadn't had power for days.
Workers at the store distributed 10-pound bags out of a refrigerated truck that hummed outside the front door of the grocer, one of four locations offering free water and ice. Store Director Pat Martinage said in all, the location had received 2,000 bags of ice and 750 packages of bottled water to give out.
Alec Brebner, whose house by Hampton Park was still dark, stopped by to pick up four bags. He'd tried to cook most of the meat in the house already and was picking up the bags to cool their remaining fruit and vegetables.
"It's hot, that's right, but we're hanging in there," Brebner said.
While there were relatively sparse outages remaining on the Charleston peninsula Saturday morning, denser clusters of issues persisted in West Ashley, particularly in the Avondale area, according to Dominion's online map.
Destruction from falling trees has also been a particular issue on James Island, Fischer said, where in some cases, a falling limb may have knocked out the service line connection from a house to a main utility line.
If that has happened, customers need to report that outage specifically to Dominion online or by phone, because a special electrician is required to do the repair, Fischer said.
Meanwhile, Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported just over 500 outages in Berkeley County, and 9,553 in Charleston County, about a third of the people it serves there.
The utility reported on its Twitter feed that it would be moving additional work crews to coastal districts — namely Johns Island — as work was completed in Moncks Corner and Goose Creek.
Even for those who'd had power returned, other utilities continued to lag. Some around the region were still without internet or cable service from provider Comcast, which said in a tweet that it would "continue to work closely with power companies, as they restore service to residents across the region."