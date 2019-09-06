In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, approximately 140,000 people statewide remained without power on Friday.

This number is down from more than 270,000 homes and businesses that were left in the dark on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian whipped up the South Carolina coast, blowing tree limbs onto power lines and causing transformers to pop.

Dominion Energy, which took over South Carolina Electric & Gas earlier this year, experienced the most outages, with about 248,000 customers impacted statewide.

On Friday morning, that number was down to 88,000, according to Paul Fischer, a Dominion spokesperson.

The largest concentration of Dominion's power outages remained in Charleston County. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 64,000 residents were without power in Charleston County alone.

As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, that number was down to under 49,000.

That number is expected to drop as crews work around the clock to restore fallen power lines and transformers, Fischer said.

But some residents might be without power until late Sunday night. A message on Dominion's website said the company expects 95 percent of customers in Charleston County to have power restored by 11 p.m. Sunday, but some highly impacted coastal zones might take longer.

About 2,800 workers have been deployed, including lineworkers, damage assessors and tree crews.

Even after the worst of Dorian had passed Thursday afternoon, its lingering wind gusts still hindered power restoration efforts into Thursday evening.

"We can't put bucket trucks and and our line workers up in the air with winds over 35 miles an hour because it becomes unsafe for them," Fischer said.

Friday marks the first full day of restoration efforts.

"We know they're frustrated," he added. "We understand it's going to be a hot day in Charleston today, but that number is going to continue to drop as the crews get out there."

James Island was hit especially hard with significant tree damage, Fischer said.

State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-James Island, spent his Thursday night responding to concerned and powerless constituents by candlelight.

"It's unreal," McCoy said of the outages experienced on the island nestled between downtown Charleston and Folly Beach. "Over the past four years, we’ve had some pretty eventful weather experiences in terms of storm surge and flooding. But this was by far one of the toughest we've had in terms of wind and wind damage."

McCoy, who lost power himself around 4 a.m. Thursday, said most of James Island is still without power.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

"I can take cold showers for three days in a row, but a lot of people that have reached out to me are elderly and they can't do that," he said. "They've got medication they need to keep refrigerated."

Fischer said the biggest issue Dominion faced was down trees and tree limbs.

"As trees and tree limbs make contact with the line and create fault on those lines, that's where we're going to start to see those outages," Fischer said. "As those obstructions lay on those lines longer, that's where it's going to create additional damage along that circuit."

Fischer said priority restoration efforts are focused on crucial public health and safety operations, such as hospitals and fire departments.

To report a power outage, contact your utility: Santee Cooper customers can call 1-888-769-7688. Co-op customers can find the correct number to call at www.ecsc.org/content/reporting-your-power-outage.

Dominion Energy customers can call 1-888-333-4465.

Duke Energy customers can call 1-800-419-6356.

Caitlin Byrd contributed to this report.