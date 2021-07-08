Thousands in Lowcountry without power as Tropical Storm Elsa pounds area

Tropical Storm Elsa tore through South Carolina the morning of July 8, causing power outages and a deluge of several inches in low-lying areas.

No serious injuries or damage had been reported by 6 a.m.

Tropical storm conditions continues along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area early on July 8, bringing heavy rainfall. With the storm came some tropical storm-force winds and the potential for flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of Elsa was moving into southern South Carolina at 5 a.m. July 8. It was moving northeast at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

Wind guts hovering around 45 mph have punched along the coast, Blair Holloway, a A National Weather Service meteorologist, said. One recorded at Isle of Palms reached 50 mph.

“We’re seeing rainfall amounts from 2 to 4 inches, with some locally higher amounts,” Halloway said. “Church Creek in the West Ashley has seen 4.5 inches of rain so far. The heaviest rain fell through portions of John’s Island and West Ashley.”

Halloway said rain conditions should improve throughout the morning.

“The last of the heavy rain has just moved through the peninsula so the Lowcountry has seen the worst of the rain,” Halloway said. “Winds will remain gusty this morning, but conditions will hopefully improve.”

According to Dominion Energy’s outage reporting system, about 12,488 households were without power in Charleston county. Another 38 outages were reported in Dorchester County and 112 in Berkeley County.

Emergency management officials and the Charleston Police Department reported all lanes of Highway 61 were closed at the 526 overpass. Northbound lanes of the Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, are closed because of standing water. Southbound lanes are partially blocked.

Parts of Calhoun, Gadson, King, Rutledge, South Market, Washington and Wentworth streets were entirely closed because of flooding. Cannon Park and Windermere Boulevard also closed and there are flood warnings for several streets downtown.

Stormwater officials deployed pumps to assist potential flooding in low-lying areas, and cleanup crews from the Environmental Services and the Parks departments were on standby.

Though rain had abated, a tropical storm warning remained for all coastal counties and Berkeley County.

Dangerous rip currents and rough surf were expected at beaches, the weather service said, and there is a high risk of rip currents for all beaches.

The first named hurricane of the season, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall July 7 in Florida’s Big Bend region. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled across Georgia and into the S.C. Midlands.

The eye of the storm was forecast to arrive in the Midlands by sunrise July 8 before moving northeast along the coast of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England states.

The storm is forecast to move toward the mid-Atlantic states during July 8. From there, it is tracked to make its way toward New England, according to the Hurricane Center.