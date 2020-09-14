There are 5 named storms out there but only 2 may affect the Lowcountry

Five named storms are swirling right now.

So far, hurricanes Paulette, that was a threat to Bermuda on Monday and heading north, and Sally, bearing toward the Gulf Coast, are the only two poised to cause rain and an increased chance of rip currents in the Lowcountry.

But the wind patterns and tide cycle associated with a new moon later this week could combine with the storms to produce high impact tide levels.

"So we could be reaching kind of major coastal flooding as we get into Tuesday evening and maybe Wednesday/Wednesday evening," said meteorologist Neil Dixon with National Weather Service in Charleston.

Coastal flooding can occur when high tide reaches 8 feet, and the Charleston area is currently forecast to reach tides of 7.9 feet this week.

"And if we have any rainfall that overlaps with the high tide, then we could see some pretty serious water problems along our coast, especially downtown Charleston," Dixon said.

Paulette crossed over Bermuda on Monday as a lower-strength hurricane. The storm could strengthen as it moves northeastward over the Atlantic in the next day or so.

Dixon said the Charleston area won't see rainfall or winds from Paulette, but there will be an enhanced rip current risk over the next several days.

At least two rip currents were observed in the area Sunday at Folly Beach and Beachwalker County Park on Kiawah Island. The rip current on Folly Beach prompted rescues.

Charleston could see its peak conditions from Paulette on Tuesday, when there will be a high risk for rip currents again.

Sally's center should move over the northern Gulf Coast by Tuesday evening and make landfall somewhere between the Mississippi Delta and coastal areas or even Alabama.

It is predicted to move into the lower central U.S. before turning east, toward South Carolina.

Thunderstorms predicted for Charleston later this week will form in a very moisture-rich environment because of Sally.

"So by the time we get into Wednesday, we're going to see kind of marginal conditions for flash floods to occur with these thunderstorms," Dixon said. "And storms should be fairly slow-moving."

The thunderstorms could cause heavy downpours if produced in an already tropical environment. All it takes is one slow-moving thunderstorm during the morning or evening high tides for deep water to form in downtown Charleston.

Storm Rene's remnants were in the mid-Atlantic on Monday.

The other two cyclones in the Atlantic — Teddy and Vicky — may not have such an immediate impact on the Lowcountry, if any.

Teddy is far south in the middle Atlantic.

Vicky is east of Teddy, just off the African coast.

An advisory from the National Hurricane Center said steady strengthening is forecast for Teddy. The storm could reach hurricane status by Tuesday and major hurricane status by Thursday.

Teddy is expected to move northwestward Wednesday and Thursday.

Vicky is expected to weaken and continue a northwestward motion early Tuesday and a gradual turn to the west by Wednesday.