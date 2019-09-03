With Hurricane Dorian barreling up the coastline, many have opted to heed the evacuation order and head out of town. Those who stayed may be in the mood to drink.
"I think people will definitely need a beer after all this (hurricane stuff) is over," said Chrys Rynearson, founder of Charleston Beer Week. (That event, for now, is still slated for its planned Saturday start. Rynearson advised to keep an eye on the CBW website for more updates.)
But if you're not willing to wait until Dorian passes by to begin imbibing, you're not alone. Several local spots are offering storm-themed drinks and drink discounts.
If you'd like to tip us off to another hurricane-related drink special, email this reporter with your findings. Stay safe out there.
Here’s what we’ve heard so far:
Charles Towne Fermentory: Taking $5 off crowler three-packs from 12-9 p.m.
Fat Hen: Is handing out free koozies to everyone who orders a Hurricane, and extending happy hour from 4-9 p.m.
Harold's Cabin: Slinging the "Premature Evacuation," a saucily-named combo of rum, coconut milk, pineapple, orange bitters and nutmeg. It'll be $10 'til they close at 10 p.m.
Holy City Brewing Company: Selling all retail beers at 25 percent off today until 8 p.m., plus $4 Pluff Mud porter pints.
Munkle Brewing Co.: Offering 25 percent off all to-go beers.
Proof on King: Pouring $3 shots of Four Roses bourbon until the evacuation is lifted, mixing Hurricane cocktails and offering happy hour all night long.
Renzo: Selling select bottles at retail prices for the carryout crowd, “or we’ll do a little corkage fee if you want to just drink it here,” said co-owner Nayda Freire. Plus $8 by-the-glass on select wines, and Faculty Lounge’s standard (and extremely wallet-friendly) $5 rosé/dollar-Narragansett happy hour across the street.
Stars Restaurant: Serving $6 Hurricanes made with light and dark rum, plus $3 mystery beers during happy hour. That runs 4-7 p.m. officially, "but we may wind up extending it as long as people are here," said Heather Greene, director of marketing.