The National Hurricane Center's warnings have sharpened, but dilemmas remain

National Hurricane Center forecasts generate anxiety and panic, even before an approaching tropical storm takes on an official name.

The center's predictions are in many ways a triumph of technology, sharpened for over a century by the introduction of radios, satellites and radar that have allowed for earlier warnings of incoming cyclones. That extra time is vital, as population growth on has put more people in hurricane-prone areas at risk.

But more advanced warnings, especially if the storms aren't as severe as feared, can lead to another human reaction: complacency.

It's a longstanding challenge that the experts at the National Hurricane Center in Miami continue to grapple with as they aim to be "America's calm, clear, and trusted voice in the eye of the storm." The country's hurricane warning system has come a long way since 1870, when President Ulysses S. Grant authorized a national weather service within the Army.

Almost from the start, "the need for issuing warnings of hurricanes to the people along the southern coasts of the United States was recognized," Edgar Calvert wrote in a 1935 article for the Monthly Weather Review. Calvert served as principal meteorologist and chief of the forecast division for the weather service.

Since 1873, officials in Washington issued warnings and advisories for incoming tropical cyclones, except for a brief period during the 1898 Spanish American War, Calvert wrote. President William McKinley reportedly said he feared a hurricane more than the Spanish Navy.

The war was over, and McKinley was still in power, when a hurricane hit Galveston, Texas. That 1900 disaster, considered the county's deadliest natural disaster at the time, killed more than 6,000 people. Some estimates go as high as 12,000. There was no record of a formal hurricane warning reaching the area before the storm hit.

Even if it had, storm predictions at the time could vary greatly, Gordon Dunn, a former director of the National Hurricane Center, wrote in a 1971 article. A hurricane in the early 1900s led officials to send out warnings, over the course of a week, to residents from Charleston to Brownsville, Texas. The storm eventually hit Bermuda.

Forecasters who issued the warnings from Washington were not always accessible.

When a tropical storm in 1934 formed in the Gulf of Mexico, a forecaster issued a hurricane warning for the upper Texas coast. That caused alarm for the still-scarred residents of Galveston, who watched the sky in fear. In the meantime, the forecaster went home, as usual, planning to return later in the day to issue an update, Dunn wrote. When the Chamber of Commerce wired the weather bureau in the nation's capital to find out more about the threat, it received a disconcerting reply: “Forecaster on golf course – unable to contact.”

“In Galveston, the weather remained quiet but temperatures in the Chamber of Commerce rose rapidly,” Dunn wrote.

Criticism about the urgency of the storm warnings coming from Washington led leaders to decentralize the nation's hurricane-warning system in 1935. New forecast centers were established in Jacksonville, Fla., Puerto Rico, New Orleans and Boston.

The Jacksonville center monitored storms headed toward South Carolina, along with those that threatened Georgia, North Carolina and the Florida peninsula. The office had two forecasters covering storm analysis and predictions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“By the end of the first hurricane season, both forecasters were ready for hospitalization," Dunn wrote. He would know. Dunn was the junior assistant to Grady Norton, the chief hurricane forecaster at the office.

Officials in 1943 moved the hurricane forecast center at Jacksonville to Miami, where it was later designated as the National Hurricane Center. In the decades that followed, the center took on more responsibilities. Its staff now monitors hurricane activity within the North Atlantic and eastern North Pacific basins, while also analyzing and forecasting other weather year-round.

Improvements in technology during that time have allowed forecasters to be more precise. Dunn said that when the first weather satellite went into orbit in 1961 no tropical cyclone could "escape detection."

But, Dunn also recognized that forecasters have to deal with people, not just unpredictable storms. While there was every reason to believe that gradual improvements in hurricane predictions would continue, he wrote in his 1971 article, "Public response to hurricane warnings will likely continue to be a problem for a long time."

In 1990, while director of the National Hurricane Center, Robert Sheets wrote that the rapid increase in people living on barrier islands and in coastal communities created dilemmas for forecasters and emergency-response officials.

Forecasters needed to give more advanced warnings to allow residents to safely evacuate from an approaching storm, but extended forecasts "suffer from increasing uncertainty."

How do you prevent complacency caused by "false alarms" while also giving people enough warning time to flee? he asked.

That questions remains unsolved 30 years later.