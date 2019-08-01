You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly and breaking storm newsletter, Hurricane Wire. We walk you through what's brewing in the Atlantic, what the experts are saying this season, some history from past storms and even provide special maps and data visualizations to help you make sense of it all. Sign up here.
Forecasters have their eyes on two storm systems in the Atlantic, one in the outer Caribbean islands and one still well out to sea behind it.
Pay attention to the second one. It could become a hurricane and approach the South Carolina coast.
The first one might swat the South Carolina coast with rain and a little wind as soon as this weekend. But neither were predicted as of Thursday.
The second one is showing all the signs of the classic Cape Verde storm, a monsoon that blows off West Africa, gathers steam crossing the ocean, then whirls into the islands and potentially the United States as a powerful storm.
What's Brewing
Conditions: It's heating up out there. Monsoon after monsoon is blowing off the African coast, a sure sign the Cape Verde period of the hurricane season is underway. So far, dusty Saharan winds are drying out the storms and shearing winds clipping them down. Seas closer to home are plenty hot enough to brew a tropical system but so far shear winds and pockets of dry air here have been your best friends.
Computer models: On Thursday were starting to register that the second storm in the Atlantic will turn into at least a tropical storm over the weekend, before it reaches the Caribbean Islands early next week. The models were not indicating any real strengthening of the first storm.
Outlook: The second storm is still too far out and too weak for either the models or forecasters to have any real sense of where it might go and what it might do. As it closes in and strengthens, "the system’s fate by then would hinge on its exact track and strength, potential land interactions, and weather features that are too far ahead to pin down with any confidence," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with Weather Underground.
