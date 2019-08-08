Storm flooding IOP

Flooding on the Isle of Palms after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Provided

 Provided

A strong thunderstorm that moved over the Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms area Thursday afternoon has generated multiple reports of damage.

As of 6:30 p.m. authorities were working two fires caused by lightning strikes, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. One was on Isle of Palms and the other was in Mount Pleasant. 

Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said a 61 mph gust on Isle of Palms was the highest reported from the storm. 

Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond.


That community also saw the largest hail reported, at 1.5 inches, or roughly the size of a ping-pong ball, Mohlin said. 

There was no evidence of tornadic activity associated with the storm, the meteorologist said. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.