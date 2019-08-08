A strong thunderstorm that moved over the Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms area Thursday afternoon has generated multiple reports of damage.
Personnel are currently engaged in a defensive attack against a structure fire in the Longpoint Subdivision, while tending to a structure fire on IOP. #MPFDSC pic.twitter.com/nizXJnhrND— Mount Pleasant Fire (@MountPleasantFD) August 8, 2019
As of 6:30 p.m. authorities were working two fires caused by lightning strikes, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. One was on Isle of Palms and the other was in Mount Pleasant.
Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said a 61 mph gust on Isle of Palms was the highest reported from the storm.
That community also saw the largest hail reported, at 1.5 inches, or roughly the size of a ping-pong ball, Mohlin said.
@IsleofPalmsPD is assisting with multiple trees down blocking roadways & several roads with heavy amounts of water. Please obey all public safety officials and all detour signs. Some areas are currently experiencing power outage issues. @IOPCity#TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Z7JS6acdHl— Chief Cornett (@ChiefCornett) August 8, 2019
There was no evidence of tornadic activity associated with the storm, the meteorologist said.