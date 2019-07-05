Thunderstorms brought record-breaking rain and some minor flooding to Charleston Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service's Charleston office announced that a daily ranfall record for July 5 was broken at Charleston International Airport.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the airport received 2.55 inches of rain, beating the previous record of 1.6 inches set in 1982, the Weather Service said.
An update on our daily rainfall at the CHS Airport: 2.55 inches now! #chswx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) July 5, 2019
The Weather Service also confirmed they received a report of a lightning strike to a church on King Street in the area of Marion Square, said Brittany MacNamara, a meteorologist with the agency's Charleston office.
Firefighters were sent to the scene to investigate but had not located anything shortly before 5:30 p.m., said Josh Smith, deputy fire marshal for the Charleston Fire Department.
Officials did not state exactly which church may have been struck. It is unknown if any damage resulted from the reported lightning strike.