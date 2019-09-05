Heavy rain was on its way into the Charleston area Thursday morning. Forecasters expected another 8 to 10 inches to fall from Hurricane Dorian.
That rain, along with a predicted 2 p.m. high tide of 8.2 feet — nearly 3 feet above normal — will bring widespread flash flooding, said meteorologist Neil Dixon, with the National Weather Service's office in North Charleston.
"We're seeing Dorian's inner rain bands move in," Dixon said. The tide will remain above the flooding 7-foot level from late morning to late afternoon.
At 10 a.m. Hurricane Dorian was about 65 miles southeast of Charleston. It continued to whirling out 115 mph winds at its core and bands of those winds were twisting up tornadoes in the Grand Strand area of Myrtle Beach and in the upper counties inland of it.
A at the hurricane strength of 75 mph was reported from Shutes Folly in Charleston Harbor at about 10 a.m. Dorian was predicted to hold most of that strength while passing within 60 miles of Charleston at midday Thursday.
"Some fluctuations in intensity are expected this morning, followed by slow weakening through Saturday," said National Hurricane Center specialist Richard Pasch.
Its hurricane winds continued to blow 60 miles from its center, tropical storm force winds as far as 195 miles. But the longest reach of those winds was offshore. The National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for winds approaching 90 mph along the beaches and northern Charleston County.
The Weather Service also called for as much as 20 inches of rain in spots in the counties around Charleston. But the service tamped down its storm surge forecast from Folly Beach south, saying 2 to 4 feet were expected. From Isle of Palms north 4 to 7 feet were expected.
Gusts had been reported at 69 mph on Dewees Island, 67 mph on Folly Beach, 68 mph at Charleston International Airport and into the 60s as far north as Kure Beach, North Carolina.
In the early morning, waterspouts began moving onshore in Myrtle Beach, leading to a string of tornado warnings. At 7:30 a.m., tornado warnings had been issued inland for Horry, Marion and Dillon counties.
Isolated, brief tornadoes are possible along the coast throughout the day.
The powerful storm was expected to make its closest approach to land early afternoon in northern Charleston County. The Weather Service office warned Dorian will unleash life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds and flash flooding.
"The combination of torrential rainfall and storm surge inundation will produce life-threatening flash flooding in this area. Also, damaging hurricane winds are expected along the Charleston County coast, hurricane force wind gusts are expected across the rest of the southeast South Carolina coast including southern Berkeley County," the service said.
The Weather Service office in North Charleston called for winds stronger than 60 mph inland as far as Summerville and Moncks Corner.
There's also the danger of "spur" or wrap-around winds, gusts kicking up stronger out of the west as Dorian passes.
"The winds can be punchier coming from inland. Those northwest winds can really jack it up," said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
Rain could be anywhere from 6 to 12 inches, with higher amounts in spots.
Trees and debris were scattered on roadway, along with flooded-out spots. Roads continued to be reported closed throughout the counties around Charleston, including the Crosstown expressway in Charleston.
More than 200,000 power outages had been reported across the coast, including more than 77,000 in Charleston County. One observer in the downtown said the flashes looked like electric transformers were going out in waves.
A record flood tide predicted overnight never emerged, apparently because winds blowing out to sea pushed them back some. The tide was 7.52 feet at Charleston Harbor, about 3 feet less than expected, said meteorologist Rebecca Davidson, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
But "there's quite a bit of flooding downtown," she said, and 50 roads or streets had been closed.
The tide Thursday afternoon is anticipated to rise as high or higher than that overnight tide. The tide Wednesday afternoon stayed so high that the Wando River never really ebbed.
As of Thursday, Dorian had lasted 12 days as a named storm, making it a longer lasting storm than nine of every 10. The weary tension showed Wednesday night among everyone from social media posters to hurricane center staff, who were tracking four other storms Thursday in the Atlantic basin alone.
One staffer tweeted that it felt like the week would never end.