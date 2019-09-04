Here are the Charleston area restaurants and bars that are definitely closed during Hurricane Dorian. While many were planning on staying open as of Wednesday morning, many more are now closed as well. We recommend calling first before heading anywhere for food or drinks.
Aaron's Deli, 213 Meeting St., has boarded its doors and windows for the storm.
The Alley, 131 Columbus St., is closed for arcade gaming, bowling, eating or drinking. It's just closed, y'all.
Bagel Nation, 520 Folly Road, is closed.
Barsa, 630 King St., will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Both locations of Bon Bahn Mi, 162 Spring St. and 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Brown's Court Bakery, 199 St. Phillip St., has been closed since 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Brown Dog Deli, 40 Broad St, is open until 4 p.m. Wednesday and will still be delivering until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Butcher & the Boar, 730 Coleman Blvd., has battened up the hatches for Wednesday and Thursday.
Carolina Crab House, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., is closed Wednesday and Thursday nights. It plans to reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.
Early Bird Diner, 1644 Savannah Hwy., won't be serving up country scrambles and buttermilk pancakes during Dorian.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., is closed, but Edmund's Oast restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, is opening at 4 p.m. and your first house beer is on them.
All locations of Five Loaves Cafe are now closed.
Frothy Beard, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., has stopped slinging craft brews.
Grace & Grit, 320 Wingo Way, is closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., has shut its doors for Wednesday and Thursday.
Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, 4 Vanderhorst St., is closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, so get your coffee now.
Kwei Fei, 1977 Maybank Hwy., won't be open Wednesday or Thursday.
Maui Tacos, 200 Meeting St., will remain closed until the evacuation is lifted.
Mellow Mushroom, 19 Magnolia Rd., is open for lunch Wednesday but then will stop making 'zas before dinner.
All area Mex 1 Coastal Cantinas will stop serving tacos Wednesday and Thursday, with plans to reopen for usual business hours on Friday.
Find another place to get your oyster shooters. Pearlz, 9 Magnolia Road, is closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Bill Murray has a stake in Rutledge Cab Company, 1300 Rutledge Ave., and it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday with regular operating hours Friday.
Sushi-Wa Izayaka, 1503 King St Ext., won't be making rolls today or tomorrow. Check back Friday.
Both locations of Sweet Water Cafe, 137 North Market St. and 801 Folly Road, will be closed Thursday. The Folly location will remain open until noon Wednesday.
All locations of Tattooed Moose were closed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., has closed Wednesday in preparation for heavy winds and bridge closures.
Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Hwy., will be closed Thursday.
This list will be updated as more closures are announced.