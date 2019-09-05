During Hurricane Dorian, when most Charleston restaurants, bars and fast food joints had sealed up for the storm, area Waffle House locations were still operating. Yet, you wouldn't be able to tell by calling them.

Waffle House has 22 Charleston-area locations.

The Post and Courier called every location just after noon Thursday to only two responses. An employee at Waffle House #2041 at 1634 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek finally answered the phone after unanswered calls to 11 other area Waffle House locations.

The employee, who said she couldn't give her name in accordance with corporate policy regarding media, said that, to her knowledge, most of the area Waffle Houses remained open, except for the 325 Savannah Highway and 3565 Savannah Highway locations nearest to downtown Charleston.

The employee said that most of the Waffle House locations had disabled their phones since they were only serving in-house to-go orders with stripped-down menus. At this particular Goose Creek location, the restaurant was operating with the limited menu.

This is one of the menus with fewer items that Waffle House utilizes to operate in extreme weather. There is also a no-water menu, no-power menu and emergency menu.

Another employee answered at Waffle House #1453 at 10009 Dorchester Road in Summerville. She said the restaurant was using the no-power menu.

The no-power menu includes a two-eggs biscuit and hashbrowns, sausage sandwich, sausage biscuit, quarter-pound burger, Double Angus burger, grilled chicken sandwich, ham and cheese sandwich, soft drinks and sides of sausage, city ham, hashbrowns and a slice of pie.

The limited menu features an All-Star Special, sausage, egg and cheese hashbrown bowl, two-egg breakfast (scrambled), sausage sandwich, waffle, quarter-pound burger, Double Angus burger, grilled chicken sandwich, grilled ham sandwich, grilled cheese sandwich, all beverages and sides of sausage, bacon, city ham and hashbrowns.