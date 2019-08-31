Packing 150 mph winds, Hurricane Dorian ranks as one of the more powerful hurricanes on record in the Atlantic, and it could be headed to the South Carolina coast.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday and met with state and local officials to ramp up preparations for the storm. Charleston city officials followed with an emergency declaration of their own later in the afternoon.

At 5 p.m., Dorian's maximum sustained winds were holding at 150 mph, a devastating Category 4 storm. It was headed west toward the Bahamas, showing a form that National Hurricane Center specialists Lixion Avila and Michael Brennan called outstanding. It could get worse.

The hurricane is expected to move over "a deep layer of very warm waters," which combined with favorable atmospheric conditions, means that additional strengthening is possible "during the next day or so," they wrote on the center's online forecast discussion.

"Most likely, however, the hurricane will experience some fluctuations in intensity due to eyewall replacement cycles that are difficult to predict," they wrote. "Dorian will remain a dangerous hurricane through five days."

The general consesus is that Dorian will stay off the coast, but there is always the possibility the storm could give the Lowcountry a glancing blow, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow. Another 50- to 100-mile shift to the east would make "a huge difference" by taking Charleston out of the hurricane-force wind field.

The storm poses several risks, depending on how close to the coast it passes.

Charleston has dealt with several consecutive nights of significant flooding from a combination of factors. Winds coming out of the northeast, a new moon and the peak of a perigean cycle, where the moon is closest to the Earth, have all combined to push water onto land, shutting down streets in downtown Charleston and other low-lying areas for several hours each night.

And the tides are expected to continue into the coming week.

Possible impacts from Dorian, such as storm surge and heavy rain, could combine to produce widespread coastal flooding, including in marshland and estuaries, Gibson said.

Leading computer models diverge on where Dorian will turn after Monday. National Hurricane Center specialist Jack Beven called the forecast track problematic.

The strengthening storm became a bigger problem for more people, and the risk of strong winds and storm surge has increased for South Carolina.

Landfall could now be anywhere from Florida to North Carolina, if the storm makes landfall at all.

"The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. Residents in those areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian," Beven said. "Heavy rains, capable of life-threatening flash floods, are expected over portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeastern United States this weekend through much of next week."

The preferred track of the leading models continued to be for the storm to skirt the Southeast coast through the week, along or just offshore. That would be similar to the destructive path of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which flattened half the dunes along a 177-mile stretch from Florida to North Carolina.

"Getting 'Matthew 2016' Excedrin headaches now," tweeted meteorologist Jonathan Erdman, of the Weather Channel, early Saturday.

If the storm continues up or near the coast, South Carolina could feel the brunt of it starting Wednesday and throughout the day Thursday, according to the model runs. Downpours of a foot or more and flooding are possible, and wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees and tear off roofs. If the storm rides up the coast, it could bring hurricane conditions.

When a powerful hurricane slows down at sea, its winds whirl up cool, deeper waters that weaken it. That’s what happened with Hurricane Florence last year, and its winds dropped from a terrifying 156 mph to 90 mph before it made landfall in North Carolina.

Hurricanes come apart when they move over land and lose the water heat that fuels them, so a slow crawl overland up the Southeast coast also would weaken Dorian, but it also means the storm thrashes the coast for longer.

The impacts of Dorian will depend on how close the hurricane gets, the National Weather Service office in Charleston advised early Saturday.

"Regardless of the eventual path, periods of heavy rain and high winds are possible as Dorian expands in size while making its closest approach mid into late week," the advisory said.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

The eventual path, though, remained far from clear. Beven cautioned meteorologists to expect more track changes over the course of the day.

Behind Dorian, hurricane center staff had begun watching a storm in the Gulf of Mexico near Haiti and a storm that rolled off Africa on Friday.

In the Bahamas, evacuations began Saturday as Dorian bore down.

Forecasters expect Dorian to hit the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday before curving upward.

In the northern Bahamas, tourists were sent to government shelters in schools, churches and other buildings offering protection from the storm while residents were evacuating.

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain, unleash devastating winds and whip up an abnormal and dangerous rise in sea level called storm surge, according to private meteorologist Ryan Maue and some of the most reliable computer models.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that Dorian is a "devastating, dangerous storm."

In Florida, officials planned to close Orlando International Airport on Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

Although the storm is expected to stay offshore of Florida and skirt the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami stressed that Dorian could still hit Florida, where millions of people have been in the storm's changing potential path.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and federal officials warned people not to let their guard down.

The storm upended some Labor Day weekend plans: Major airlines allowed travelers to change their reservations without fees, big cruise lines began rerouting their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors.

Disney World and Orlando's other resorts held off announcing any closings, with Dorian days away and its track uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.