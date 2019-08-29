Hurricane Dorian could remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the Labor Day weekend as it churns to toward a landfall expected somewhere in Florida.
After landfall, it could turn up the Southeast coast as a damaging storm and was expected to move slowly, dropping a lot of rain.
At 2 p.m. the storm continued to churn toward the Bahamas with winds at least 85 mph.
Federal forecasters said those winds could strengthen to 130 mph, a minimal Category 4, by landfall in the U.S. mainland on Monday. Winds of that power would be catastrophic. Hurricane Hugo hit here in 1989 with winds from 135 to 140 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"Dorian is in a position to take advantage of atmospheric and oceanic conditions that will support several days of strengthening, and perhaps one or more rounds of rapid intensification," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
South Carolina has largely been removed from its expected landfall track, and computer models were varying only on where in Florida it might hit. But the timing of a shift in winds Friday is expected to decide that for sure. After landfall all best are off, judging by the spread of computer model runs.
The storm could hug the Southeast coast and track toward Charleston by mid-week. It could turn overland into Georgia and stall as it comes apart — dropping a deluge of rain. Or it could head west into the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen to a major storm.
"Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States later this week and into early next week," said National Hurricane Center specialist Robbie Berg.
The National Weather Service's office in North Charleston said it was still too soon to know what if any impact the hurricane might have on the Lowcountry in South Carolina or the Georgia coast, but moderate to major tidal flooding was expected through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
"It would not be a shock to see some north-versus-south 'windshield wiper' back-and-forthing on these landfall projections for another day or two, until Dorian undergoes the expected westward bend in its track," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with Weather Underground.
