COLUMBIA — With Hurricane Dorian plowing toward the Southeastern coast, South Carolina is still waiting to declare a state of emergency despite orders already issued in neighboring Georgia and North Carolina.

Dorian became a major Category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon and is expected to strengthen when it reaches central Florida on Tuesday. The storm is forecast to turn north toward Georgia and South Carolina with strong winds and heavy rain starting as early as Wednesday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for 12 counties closest to the coast on Thursday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared an emergency in all of the state's 100 counties on Friday afternoon.

North Carolina's executive order was aimed at lifting weight restrictions on trucks carrying crops and livestock that could be damaged in the storm as well as recovery supplies for Florida. But the order can be used to activate the National Guard and other operations needed to aid recovery efforts in the state if Dorian strikes, said Keith Acree, a spokesman for North Carolina's emergency management agency.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday lifting truck weight restrictions but did not declare a state of emergency.

The governor is monitoring Dorian while following the same system he has used in past storms on when he will declare an emergency, his office said.

McMaster has declared states of emergencies for four storms since taking office in 2017. The last declaration came in October for Hurricane Michael out of concern for more flooding a month after Hurricane Florence overflowed rivers in parts of the Pee Dee.

"We have a tried-and-true method of determining if and when a state of emergency is declared," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said. "We could not be more confident in the process we have used."

The only factor that will weigh into McMaster's decision to declare an emergency is "the safety of South Carolinians," Symmes said.

Declaring an emergency gives McMaster the ability to mobilize the S.C National Guard and state employees to prepare for the storm, as well as put the state's anti-price gouging laws. The declaration also helps the state win federal aid after a storm.

The emergency declaration does not mean the governor is calling for evacuations. Evacuations are decided as storms get closer to the state and are done in consultation with state emergency officials.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division started a web page dedicated to Dorian on Friday morning with advice to prepare for the storm. The page will include news and alerts when the storm strikes South Carolina, division spokesman Derrec Becker said.

McMaster's decisions can come with a price.

With Florence, McMaster ordered the evacuation of 760,000 people along South Carolina's entire coastline. As the storm's path shifted north, much of the Lowcountry was spared. But the Charleston-area tourism industry lost $111 million in the storm, according to estimates from the College of Charleston.

Still. the storm caused more than $600 million in damage across the state with flooding after nearly two feet of rain poured in the parts of the Pee Dee.