SC volunteers deployed to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Dozens of South Carolina volunteers and utility workers have gone to Texas and Louisiana to help with recovery from the devastating Hurricane Laura.

Palmetto State residents are no strangers to lending helping hands — and getting them — after weather disasters.

“Mother Nature doesn’t care who you are," said Susan Converse, a Summerville resident and Red Cross volunteer. “She doesn’t discriminate.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27 in parts of Louisiana and Texas and caused heavy damage as it crawled north and east.

At least 19 deaths have been attributed to the Category 4 hurricane. On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards reported 324,000 power outages in the state. Some 600,000 people are also either without water or under boil water advisories.

Lake Charles, La., is one of the areas that was hit hardest.

Some of the biggest concerns have been around downed trees and power lines in the area. Volunteers have heard stories of homes having nothing but foundations left. For some residents, officials are reporting it will be weeks before their power can be restored.

Nearly 1,000 American Red Cross disaster workers across the U.S. have been deployed to the damaged areas to help. The organization has 30 South Carolina volunteers deployed in Louisiana helping with recovery efforts. Ten are from the Lowcountry.

Social distancing, mask wearing and routine disinfection requirements have also become a new normal for Red Cross volunteers.

Small gestures of comforts like handshakes and hugs are now impossible.

“I definitely think the COVID has made it tougher," Converse said.

The aftermath

Lowcountry volunteers in Louisiana say pandemic changes have made an already difficult time much more stressful.

Converse is stationed in Shreveport. Her job involves giving out daily meals and snacks to residents.

Many of the people who have come through the service evacuated from Lake Charles. She said she remembers talking to a young woman who fled by herself.

She was on the verge of tears talking about the damage, Converse said.

“I said 'I would give you a hug if I could,'" she said.

The Lake Charles area has been devastated, Converse said. Many of the evacuated residents Converse spoke with have only been able to get through a quarter of the roads because of downed trees and home damage.

Some residents haven't been able to visit their homes at all to check for damage.

William Hurtes, a Charleston area resident who has worked with the Red Cross since 1996, said “it’s hard not to think about the hurricanes we have in Charleston."

He was deployed to Louisiana last week. He is also one of the volunteers tasked with surveying and reporting damage.

He spent the past couple of days surveying Westlake, a city near Lake Charles. He compares some of the damage to what the Francis Marion National Forest area experienced with downed trees during Hurricane Hugo.

For Lake Charles area residents whose homes avoided major damage, Hurtes said, some have lost access to transportation with giant oak trees sitting on their vehicles. The area also has had some rain, which has been a nuisance for homes that lost shingles from wind damage.

He said thankfully a lot of resources have come into the area with electric utility workers being sent in for support.

Dominion Energy South Carolina sent more than 200 contract crew members to Texas and Louisiana. An operations management team also was sent to Lake Charles.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative sent 20 employees to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative in Lake Charles this week.

Kevin Mizzell is one of those employees. In his 25 years with Berkeley Electric, he said this is the worst hurricane damage he has ever worked on.

"It looks like a bomb went off," he said.

There are brick buildings that he said he would have imagined surviving the storm. Those buildings are gone. He has seen railroad cars knocked over.

He and some others predict that it could potentially be near Thanksgiving before all power is restored. He said residents, volunteers and workers are also dealing with heat while being mindful of a pandemic during the recovery.

Hurtes said he agrees the pandemic has made things different.

"It certainly adds another dimension," he said.

As a humanitarian organization, he said Red Cross volunteers try to comfort and reach out to people. Not being able to do that physically is hard, but a conversation with residents always helps, he said.

"I can feel they want that," he said. "They appreciate that."

Returning the favor

The Red Cross asks volunteers to remain on deployment for at least two weeks. Volunteers can then request to stay an additional week or return home.

Jeffrey Roediger, 60, is a Summerville resident and six-year Red Cross volunteer. He joined after he felt he was too old to do volunteer firefighting.

He is deployed in Shreveport with Converse. He plans to stay and help for the next three weeks.

"Because these folks need the help," he said.

This is his 10th deployment with the Red Cross in the six years he's volunteered with the organization. Most of the time his work involves disaster mental health counseling.

He was assigned to food distribution in his current deployment and said some residents have made the two-hour rides to Shreveport to get some of the much-needed supplies.

The reaction and joy he receives from people is why he loves doing this kind of work, he said.

"This was just a way to help people," he said.

William Martin retired 23 years ago and has been providing humanitarian work ever since. The 73-year-old Isle of Palms resident is in Baton Rouge coordinating Red Cross volunteers sent to the area.

His motivation is the small moments with residents. Martin said he remembers during Hurricane Katrina helping return a lost photo album to a woman who evacuated.

It was the only thing she had left of her home.

“We’re a listening post," Martin said. "Everyone wants to tell their story."

Electric cooperatives have a tradition of mutual assistance. That's why Berkeley Electric immediately mobilized resources when it got the call for assistance.

“I pray if something like this happens, they’ll come help us," Mizzell said. “And they do.”

Converse said she figures at some point her community will need help, too. She joined the Red Cross after losing her job due to the pandemic.

She and the other volunteers at Shreveport plan to be there until they can make a trip to Lake Charles. She said when she thinks about the woman she couldn't physically comfort after evacuating, she saw that just talking made the woman feel better.

It's a small thing, Converse said. "But it's what we can do right now."