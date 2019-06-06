For two weeks, southeastern portions of the Palmetto State have been scorched day after day with record-setting high temperatures, only to be compounded by even higher heat index levels and dry conditions.
But from now through most of next week you can expect just about the exact opposite because the rain — and likely a decent amount of it — is on its way to the Lowcountry and across the Midlands and Upstate.
By Saturday, all of South Carolina could receive from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.
"Compared to where we were, from drought to (heavy rainfall), it's definitely like ... opposite day," said Michael Stroz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Get used to it, he added.
"Pretty much all of the Southeast is going to get its fair share of rainfall," Stroz said.
The band of storms observed across the state Thursday are a precursor to the low-pressure system situated above a large swath of the the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley area.
That same system is expected to continue on its path northeast, Stroz said.
If it continues on the same trajectory, plenty of rainfall and possibly thunderstorms will be consistently present through the weekend forecast.
Once that system reaches South Carolina, Stroz said it's likely to stay put and remain relatively stationary for several days, with no sign of relief from the rainy weather until early next week.
"It's basically going to sit on top of us and rain and rain and rain," said Rebecca Davidson, also a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
As with any moderate amount of rainfall that hits the Charleston area, there's a risk of flooding, particularly in downtown and other low-lying areas.
Forecasters also said that while the rain is a welcome reprieve from the hot and dry conditions, it likely will not be enough to completely lift South Carolina out of its current drought.
In May, officials declared 15 South Carolina counties had entered the "incipient" drought stage. Though the incipient level is the lowest such designation concerning drought classifications, entering into any drought stage makes affected areas even more susceptible to forest fires.
"Every bit helps," Stroz said about curtailing drought conditions. "But will it end the drought officially? Looking like it'll fall a bit short ... we don't want too much rain too fast."