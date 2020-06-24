SC to conduct hurricane drill Thursday to prepare for lane reversals

South Carolina transportation officials will conduct hurricane lane reversal drills near the state's three largest coastal population centers on Thursday, but traffic will not be impacted.

The S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. Highway Patrol and other agencies will deploy equipment and personnel to some sections of the following traffic arteries:

Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

U.S. Highway 21 and U.S. Highway 278 in Beaufort County.

S.C. Highway 544 and U.S. Highway 501 in Horry County.

The exercise is meant to test the state's plans to divert these roads so traffic flows away from the coast in case of an oncoming tropical cyclone, according to releases from DOT and Highway Patrol. No lanes will actually be changed.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Lane reversals on major routes are a key part of the state's well-rehearsed evacuation plan, which emergency managers work to improve with every season.

The plans for the area around Charleston were adjusted earlier this year, with officials changing the point at which one-way traffic begins north of Summerville. Drivers on reversed lanes will also have more opportunities to exit the highway for rest stops along their evacuation route.

Reversals have been used several times since Hurricane Floyd in 1999, when a mass rush of people fleeing the shore led to gridlock that persisted along the coast for hours.

Since 2016, South Carolina's governor has called for lane reversals three times.