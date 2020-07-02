SC National Guard preparing for potentially brutal hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the S.C. National Guard, hurricanes come with the territory.

Responding to seasonal storms has become routine, and many of the procedures are straightforward.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting an “above-normal season” of 13 to 19 named storms. Two named tropical storms already occurred in May, weeks before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.

There is a force of more than 10,000 Guardsmen at the ready when chaos erupts. But the S.C. National Guard already has a full plate.

Around 800 of them are already deployed out of the Palmetto State, including on missions overseas and on the Southwest border.

Nearly 500 have been deployed for COVID-19 response in South Carolina as the state sees increasing cases and deaths. Hundreds have been sent out this year for tornado responses, flooding and storms earlier this spring.

Amid the global pandemic, there will be more potential problems to anticipate, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the S.C. adjutant general, said in a statement.

"This year, if we have a hurricane that is projected to impact South Carolina, it will most likely create new challenges that we've never experienced before," he said. "While storm projections can give the state partner agencies an idea of what precautions need to take place, there is no way of knowing the total impact the hurricane will have on the state until it has made landfall."

The potential for a record-setting storm year brings a flurry of worries to meteorologists, residents and homeowners in the Palmetto State. The S.C. National Guard's strategy is to embrace and react to what is to come.

From Hugo to the present

The Guard has been on the front lines of some of the most notable storms in South Carolina's history.

Hurricane Hugo in 1989, which S.C. Electric & Gas Co. dubbed "the single greatest natural disaster ever to strike the state," caused nearly $6 billion in property damage.

Then-President George H.W. Bush declared roughly 50 percent of the state a federally recognized disaster areas which allowed for federal dollars to be used in cleanup and response efforts. A total of 6,317 S.C. Guardsmen were called up in support of the efforts.

Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston Jr., the previous state adjutant general, said for the Palmetto State's National Guard and residents, everything in relation to hurricanes in South Carolina has been compared to Hugo.

“My concern is citizens that have moved in since Hugo and don’t know how devastating this storm was," Livingston said in a 2014 interview. "People may not have the experiences with hurricanes that some of us have seen firsthand."

In the past five years, S.C. Guardsmen have been activated by the governor to respond to Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

They also assisted other states and territories in 2017 after the impacts of Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

Last year, Dorian was a pretty mild hurricane compared with many in recent history. But the S.C. National Guard's response was still large.

More than 1,600 soldiers and airmen assisted in preparation and response during and in the aftermath of the storm that skirted the Carolina coast. But it was the waiting and uncertainty of not knowing how or when Dorian could have made landfall that made it hard to prepare for.

"This past year's response to Hurricane Dorian presented some of its own challenges due to the storm stalling over the Bahamas, as well as projections showing constant changes to the potential path of the storm," McCarty said. "It can be a challenge to know what types of resources and numbers of personnel are needed when the full impact of the storm isn't known."

'This is why we plan'

This month, S.C. National Guard engineers conducted their annual two-week course at McCrady Training Center and Clarks Hill Training Site.

They play a large role with conducting debris-clearing missions, which allow first responders access to hard-hit areas, as well as allowing residents to return home after evacuation orders are cleared, McCarty said.

And it's also this training and planning that has kept Guardsmen safe. While some have been injured during storm response, the S.C. National Guard has never had a fatality during a hurricane response.

COVID-19 will put more S.C. National Guardsmen at risk than usual as they respond to hurricanes. The force has now added extra protection measures such as taking daily temperatures and health screenings to ensure they aren't spreading the virus, McCarty said.

National guidance on hurricane preparedness has changed during the pandemic, too. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to include extra items in their go kits.

"Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, or bar or liquid soap if not available, and two cloth face coverings for each person," the CDC said in an advisory.

Additionally, hurricane shelters are being asked to practice social distancing and sanitize surfaces as frequently as possible.

Ultimately, for the S.C. National Guard, sometimes planning just means being flexible.

"This is why we plan," McCarty said. "There is no way of ever fully knowing what to expect, but by having a plan in place, we're able to adapt our response. Even with all this taking place, the South Carolina National Guard is still prepared to respond to Hurricane Season 2020."