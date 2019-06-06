For two weeks, southeastern portions of the Palmetto State have been scorched day after day with record-setting high temperatures, only to be compounded by even-higher heat index levels and dry conditions.
Well, beginning Thursday, and through most of next week, you can expect just about the exact opposite. Because the rain, and likely a decent amount of it, is on its way — here in the Lowcountry and across the Midlands and Upstate. By Saturday, all of South Carolina could receive between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.
"Compared to where we were, from drought to (heavy rainfall), it's definitely like ... opposite day," said Michael Stroz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
In fact, it's already started. On Thursday, moderate-to-heavy rains battered the downtown area in the late morning and early afternoon. Looking ahead for the rest of the day, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Meanwhile, in Columbia, there is a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with possible showers and thunderstorms in the evening as well. Forecasters in the Upstate are anticipating about the same forecast as Columbia area, though thunderstorms are not expected at night. Showers are likely after 1 a.m., the Service said.
South Carolina forecasters have but one thing to say about that: better get used to it.
"Pretty much all of the Southeast is going to get its fair share of rainfall," Stroz said.
The band of storms observed across the state on Thursday are a precursor to the low-pressure system that is situated above a large swath of the the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley area, said Michael Stroz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
That same system is expected to continue on its path northeast, Stroz said. If it continues on the same trajectory, plenty of rainfall and possibly thunderstorms will be consistently present through the weekend forecast. Once that system reaches South Carolina, Stroz said it's likely to stay put and remain relatively stationary for several days, with no sign of relief from the rainy weather until early next week.
"It's basically going to sit on top of us and rain and rain and rain," said Rebecca Davidson, also a meteorologist with the Service.
As with any even moderate amount of rainfall that befalls the Charleston area, there runs the risk of flooding, particularly downtown and other low-lying areas.