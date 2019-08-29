When Hurricane Dorian's projected path shifted away from South Carolina late Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster could breathe a sigh of relief.

No state of emergency needed. No pressure as far as when to issue evacuation orders or reverse lanes on major highways.

Instead, he could remain in monitoring mode and lead by encouraging residents to do the same.

"We would urge everyone to remember we are on the coast so we're going to have hurricanes, so you need to always be ready," McMaster told reporters Thursday morning as he stood beneath a cloudless blue sky in Ridgeville.

It was a markedly different moment compared to what the governor faced this time last year.

Last September, the prospect of a major hit from Hurricane Florence prompted the governor to order the evacuation of South Carolina's entire coast. A day later, a new forecast led him to amend his order and lift it for the state's three southernmost counties: Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton.

McMaster, who was then in the heat of a fall campaign season, felt some backlash.

The political pressures surrounding whether to issue evacuation orders are not isolated to election years, said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort. Davis served as chief of staff to then-Gov. Mark Sanford and knows any evacuation decision carries political risk.

"Nowadays, people can find out for themselves in real-time what's going on, but what may enter into their decision-making is probably different from the criteria the governor uses," Davis said. "When you're the governor, you are going to use the worst-case scenario.

"You tend to err on the side of safety. That means what people are hearing from the governor may be at odds with what they are seeing on TV. That information disconnect gives rise to the politics of it all."

On Edisto Beach, a small Colleton County beach town about 50 miles south of Charleston, the anxiety began at the start of the week. Edisto Beach residents were ordered to evacuate last year even though they are in Colleton County.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said the storm's uncertainty acutely affected business owners, who told her recently that they fear for another hurricane-related loss if Hurricane Dorian's projected path shifts again.

"Tourism is our economic engine," she said. "When we close down, especially over a Labor Day weekend, that's a big impact for a community that has already had four years of big impacts by these storms."

And this weekend is a big one: The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Festival, now in its 10th year, starts Friday. Darby said almost all of the island's 3,000 rental units are booked up.

"Even one of the DJs is having to stay with a neighbor of mine," she said.

While there's no South Carolina evacuation order on the horizon for Dorian, state agencies have kept in touch with county emergency management officials and elected officials.

On Thursday morning, Darby said she was on a conference call with Colleton County's emergency operations center and state agencies. Darby said she does not envy McMaster for being the person who ultimately decides on evacuations.

"There are always going to be armchair quarterbacks," she said. "I don't like to use the word, but you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't."

In 1999, Gov. Jim Hodges faced major criticism after he ordered an evacuation of the coast ahead of Hurricane Floyd. The state did not reverse lanes on Interstate 26 or other major highways at the time, and the epic traffic jam that ensued was more memorable than that storm's impact. Many felt the debacle contributed to his re-election loss three years later.

McMaster confirmed emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Dorian around the clock to remain prepared.

"There's no way of knowing what the storm is going to do, but we'll be watching it very closely. Just as soon as we know, we'll let you know," McMaster said. "We're watching it closely, and we'll be making the proper announcements when the time comes."

On Thursday afternoon, attempts to reach McMaster for additional comment were unsuccessful. His spokesman said McMaster was on a conference call with members of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.